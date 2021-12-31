IMS Capital Management Buys The Walt Disney Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, FedEx Corp, Sells Vistra Corp, Chevron Corp, United Parcel Service Inc

New Purchases: JCPB, KHC, SUSL, AOS, EMR, SHW, AWK, SMG, NWL, VIAC, VLY, HP, IDXX, CSX, IJK, AMAT, PLD,

JCPB, KHC, SUSL, AOS, EMR, SHW, AWK, SMG, NWL, VIAC, VLY, HP, IDXX, CSX, IJK, AMAT, PLD, Added Positions: DIS, PYPL, FDX, AMZN, DHR, PEP, IWF, JPM, MSFT, V, UMPQ, SBUX, GOOG, CVS, CRWD, ADP, TMO, TXN, BRK.B, CME, ABT, WMT, SPGI, MCD, GOOGL, DHI, BLK, MCO, BKNG, BA, JNJ, JMST, COST, IWP, AMGN, NVR, PFE, MRK, PAYX, LUV, HD, MA, IJH, ECL, MU, EAGG, CCL, SPHD, VIG, CIK, FLTR, SPY,

DIS, PYPL, FDX, AMZN, DHR, PEP, IWF, JPM, MSFT, V, UMPQ, SBUX, GOOG, CVS, CRWD, ADP, TMO, TXN, BRK.B, CME, ABT, WMT, SPGI, MCD, GOOGL, DHI, BLK, MCO, BKNG, BA, JNJ, JMST, COST, IWP, AMGN, NVR, PFE, MRK, PAYX, LUV, HD, MA, IJH, ECL, MU, EAGG, CCL, SPHD, VIG, CIK, FLTR, SPY, Reduced Positions: VST, CVX, UPS, DLTR, NVDA, JELD, BMY, VZ, JPST, ABBV, QQQ, GLD, NYCB, DON, FFTY, XLF, NYCBPU.PFD, UNP, TJX,

VST, CVX, UPS, DLTR, NVDA, JELD, BMY, VZ, JPST, ABBV, QQQ, GLD, NYCB, DON, FFTY, XLF, NYCBPU.PFD, UNP, TJX, Sold Out: SYY, LNC, DOW, BEN, KDP, CAH, BGS, PM, EIX, LYB, ORI, HYG, MRO, TMUS,

Portland, OR, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Walt Disney Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, FedEx Corp, Amazon.com Inc, JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF, sells Vistra Corp, Chevron Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Sysco Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IMS Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, IMS Capital Management owns 137 stocks with a total value of $195 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IMS Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ims+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD) - 1,211,961 shares, 16.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,133 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 25,456 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.98% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,847 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.58% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,846 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.89%

IMS Capital Management initiated holding in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.73 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $54.13. The stock is now traded at around $53.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 18,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IMS Capital Management initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $37.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 14,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IMS Capital Management initiated holding in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.3 and $84.98, with an estimated average price of $81.6. The stock is now traded at around $84.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IMS Capital Management initiated holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.17 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $76.65. The stock is now traded at around $84.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IMS Capital Management initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1. The stock is now traded at around $97.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,035 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IMS Capital Management initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $341.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 929 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IMS Capital Management added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 100.75%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $158.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 30,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IMS Capital Management added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 108.83%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $190.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 19,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IMS Capital Management added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 452.89%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $265.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 6,889 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IMS Capital Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 20.89%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3316.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IMS Capital Management added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 23.96%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $309.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 8,041 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IMS Capital Management added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 59.47%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $174.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $68.07 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $76.89.

IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in Lincoln National Corp. The sale prices were between $62.86 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $70.52.

IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99.

IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $28.89 and $37.68, with an estimated average price of $32.99.

IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The sale prices were between $32.72 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $35.31.

IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in B&G Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $28.81 and $33.74, with an estimated average price of $30.61.