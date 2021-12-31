IMS Capital Management Buys The Walt Disney Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, FedEx Corp, Sells Vistra Corp, Chevron Corp, United Parcel Service Inc

- New Purchases: JCPB, KHC, SUSL, AOS, EMR, SHW, AWK, SMG, NWL, VIAC, VLY, HP, IDXX, CSX, IJK, AMAT, PLD,
- Added Positions: DIS, PYPL, FDX, AMZN, DHR, PEP, IWF, JPM, MSFT, V, UMPQ, SBUX, GOOG, CVS, CRWD, ADP, TMO, TXN, BRK.B, CME, ABT, WMT, SPGI, MCD, GOOGL, DHI, BLK, MCO, BKNG, BA, JNJ, JMST, COST, IWP, AMGN, NVR, PFE, MRK, PAYX, LUV, HD, MA, IJH, ECL, MU, EAGG, CCL, SPHD, VIG, CIK, FLTR, SPY,
- Reduced Positions: VST, CVX, UPS, DLTR, NVDA, JELD, BMY, VZ, JPST, ABBV, QQQ, GLD, NYCB, DON, FFTY, XLF, NYCBPU.PFD, UNP, TJX,
- Sold Out: SYY, LNC, DOW, BEN, KDP, CAH, BGS, PM, EIX, LYB, ORI, HYG, MRO, TMUS,
- JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD) - 1,211,961 shares, 16.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,133 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 25,456 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.98%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,847 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.58%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,846 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.89%
IMS Capital Management initiated holding in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.73 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $54.13. The stock is now traded at around $53.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 18,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
IMS Capital Management initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $37.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 14,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL)
IMS Capital Management initiated holding in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.3 and $84.98, with an estimated average price of $81.6. The stock is now traded at around $84.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: A.O. Smith Corp (AOS)
IMS Capital Management initiated holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.17 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $76.65. The stock is now traded at around $84.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
IMS Capital Management initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1. The stock is now traded at around $97.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,035 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
IMS Capital Management initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $341.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 929 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
IMS Capital Management added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 100.75%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $158.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 30,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
IMS Capital Management added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 108.83%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $190.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 19,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
IMS Capital Management added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 452.89%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $265.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 6,889 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
IMS Capital Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 20.89%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3316.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
IMS Capital Management added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 23.96%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $309.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 8,041 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
IMS Capital Management added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 59.47%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $174.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)
IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $68.07 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $76.89.Sold Out: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)
IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in Lincoln National Corp. The sale prices were between $62.86 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $70.52.Sold Out: Dow Inc (DOW)
IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99.Sold Out: Franklin Resources Inc (BEN)
IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $28.89 and $37.68, with an estimated average price of $32.99.Sold Out: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)
IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The sale prices were between $32.72 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $35.31.Sold Out: B&G Foods Inc (BGS)
IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in B&G Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $28.81 and $33.74, with an estimated average price of $30.61.
