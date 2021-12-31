Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, ONEOK Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Expedia Group Inc

New Purchases: SWK, CE, CBSH, COP, LRCX, NRG, NVO, VTC,

SWK, CE, CBSH, COP, LRCX, NRG, NVO, VTC, Added Positions: IJR, OKE, HUM, ICSH, TFC, MUB, FLOT, CRM, SIVB, VBR, IXUS, MRK, WLTW, HD, SYY, JPM, JNJ, BSCP, ZTS, AGG, WM, MA, WFC, APD, FLRN, IBB, IWM, SHY, STIP, TIP, VO, VTIP, VTV, XLF, CHD, MDLZ, GOOGL, GE, PFE, BKNG, XOM, TJX, SLB, RTX, AEP, AMGN, SHM, EQC, IWD, VXUS, VT, DE, CPRT, AAP, CSL, BBY, VOO, VSS, BACPK.PFD, ROP, FSLR, PM, VRSK, TSLA, XYL, ROK, CFG, KHC, IEFA, ALC, REGN, BSCN, BSCO, ODFL, MPW, IBDN, IBDO,

IJR, OKE, HUM, ICSH, TFC, MUB, FLOT, CRM, SIVB, VBR, IXUS, MRK, WLTW, HD, SYY, JPM, JNJ, BSCP, ZTS, AGG, WM, MA, WFC, APD, FLRN, IBB, IWM, SHY, STIP, TIP, VO, VTIP, VTV, XLF, CHD, MDLZ, GOOGL, GE, PFE, BKNG, XOM, TJX, SLB, RTX, AEP, AMGN, SHM, EQC, IWD, VXUS, VT, DE, CPRT, AAP, CSL, BBY, VOO, VSS, BACPK.PFD, ROP, FSLR, PM, VRSK, TSLA, XYL, ROK, CFG, KHC, IEFA, ALC, REGN, BSCN, BSCO, ODFL, MPW, IBDN, IBDO, Reduced Positions: VZ, DIS, FDX, WMT, MSFT, GOOG, FISV, PYPL, ACN, WBA, TMUS, SYK, SHV, TMO, ITW, ORCL, NSRGY, FTV, GLD, WEC, SHW, VWO, CVX, EW, INTC, CAT, YUM, ABBV, CM, FFWM, CZR, BMY, BLK, VNT, BSCM, EEM, EMB, BRK.B, IEF, IWF, IWN, JPST, ALL, SUB, T, RDS.A, MMC, MCD, KMB, VTRS, KLAC, NSC, NVS, J, LIN, ZBRA, IBM, GD, UGI, URI, CMCSA, CME, SCHW, LMT,

VZ, DIS, FDX, WMT, MSFT, GOOG, FISV, PYPL, ACN, WBA, TMUS, SYK, SHV, TMO, ITW, ORCL, NSRGY, FTV, GLD, WEC, SHW, VWO, CVX, EW, INTC, CAT, YUM, ABBV, CM, FFWM, CZR, BMY, BLK, VNT, BSCM, EEM, EMB, BRK.B, IEF, IWF, IWN, JPST, ALL, SUB, T, RDS.A, MMC, MCD, KMB, VTRS, KLAC, NSC, NVS, J, LIN, ZBRA, IBM, GD, UGI, URI, CMCSA, CME, SCHW, LMT, Sold Out: ATVI, EXPE, VRTX, IBDM, EHC, MDT, GDDY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, ONEOK Inc, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, sells Verizon Communications Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Expedia Group Inc, FedEx Corp, Walmart Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC. As of 2021Q4, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owns 296 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chesley+taft+%26+associates+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 296,461 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 25,022 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 383,824 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,199 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 88,317 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.07 and $196.61, with an estimated average price of $184.83. The stock is now traded at around $194.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 69,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $707.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.89 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $39.26. The stock is now traded at around $42.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.65 and $91.87, with an estimated average price of $90.7. The stock is now traded at around $89.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC initiated holding in Celanese Corp. The purchase prices were between $148.94 and $172.91, with an estimated average price of $163.02. The stock is now traded at around $175.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $76.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 65.59%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $116.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 429,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 218.07%. The purchase prices were between $56.53 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $62.05. The stock is now traded at around $62.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 48,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.15%. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $50.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 42,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 20.07%. The purchase prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17. The stock is now traded at around $701.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 33.88%. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $182.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,962 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 28.83%. The purchase prices were between $68.07 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $76.89. The stock is now traded at around $80.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 27,145 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29.

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99.

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC sold out a holding in Encompass Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.6 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $64.67.

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.