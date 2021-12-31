Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, ONEOK Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Expedia Group Inc

- New Purchases: SWK, CE, CBSH, COP, LRCX, NRG, NVO, VTC,
- Added Positions: IJR, OKE, HUM, ICSH, TFC, MUB, FLOT, CRM, SIVB, VBR, IXUS, MRK, WLTW, HD, SYY, JPM, JNJ, BSCP, ZTS, AGG, WM, MA, WFC, APD, FLRN, IBB, IWM, SHY, STIP, TIP, VO, VTIP, VTV, XLF, CHD, MDLZ, GOOGL, GE, PFE, BKNG, XOM, TJX, SLB, RTX, AEP, AMGN, SHM, EQC, IWD, VXUS, VT, DE, CPRT, AAP, CSL, BBY, VOO, VSS, BACPK.PFD, ROP, FSLR, PM, VRSK, TSLA, XYL, ROK, CFG, KHC, IEFA, ALC, REGN, BSCN, BSCO, ODFL, MPW, IBDN, IBDO,
- Reduced Positions: VZ, DIS, FDX, WMT, MSFT, GOOG, FISV, PYPL, ACN, WBA, TMUS, SYK, SHV, TMO, ITW, ORCL, NSRGY, FTV, GLD, WEC, SHW, VWO, CVX, EW, INTC, CAT, YUM, ABBV, CM, FFWM, CZR, BMY, BLK, VNT, BSCM, EEM, EMB, BRK.B, IEF, IWF, IWN, JPST, ALL, SUB, T, RDS.A, MMC, MCD, KMB, VTRS, KLAC, NSC, NVS, J, LIN, ZBRA, IBM, GD, UGI, URI, CMCSA, CME, SCHW, LMT,
- Sold Out: ATVI, EXPE, VRTX, IBDM, EHC, MDT, GDDY,
These are the top 5 holdings of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 296,461 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 25,022 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 383,824 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,199 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 88,317 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.07 and $196.61, with an estimated average price of $184.83. The stock is now traded at around $194.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 69,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $707.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 280 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.89 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $39.26. The stock is now traded at around $42.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Corporate ETF (VTC)
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.65 and $91.87, with an estimated average price of $90.7. The stock is now traded at around $89.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Celanese Corp (CE)
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC initiated holding in Celanese Corp. The purchase prices were between $148.94 and $172.91, with an estimated average price of $163.02. The stock is now traded at around $175.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $76.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 65.59%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $116.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 429,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ONEOK Inc (OKE)
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 218.07%. The purchase prices were between $56.53 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $62.05. The stock is now traded at around $62.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 48,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.15%. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $50.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 42,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 20.07%. The purchase prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17. The stock is now traded at around $701.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 33.88%. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $182.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,962 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 28.83%. The purchase prices were between $68.07 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $76.89. The stock is now traded at around $80.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 27,145 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99.Sold Out: Encompass Health Corp (EHC)
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC sold out a holding in Encompass Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.6 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $64.67.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.
