Meditor Group Ltd Buys Esperion Therapeutics Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Hamilton, D0, based Investment company Meditor Group Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Esperion Therapeutics Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meditor Group Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Meditor Group Ltd owns 4 stocks with a total value of $221 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Meditor Group Ltd. Also check out:
1. Meditor Group Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Meditor Group Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Meditor Group Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Meditor Group Ltd keeps buying
For the details of Meditor Group Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meditor+group+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Meditor Group Ltd
- Exelixis Inc (EXEL) - 10,030,700 shares, 82.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.42%
- Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) - 4,468,835 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.53%
- BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) - 171,200 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.5%
- WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (EPI) - 213,800 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.55%
Meditor Group Ltd added to a holding in Esperion Therapeutics Inc by 58.53%. The purchase prices were between $4.81 and $11.73, with an estimated average price of $7.9. The stock is now traded at around $4.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 4,468,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Meditor Group Ltd. Also check out:
1. Meditor Group Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Meditor Group Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Meditor Group Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Meditor Group Ltd keeps buying