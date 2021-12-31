Meditor Group Ltd Buys Esperion Therapeutics Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Added Positions: ESPR,

ESPR, Reduced Positions: EXEL, INDA, EPI,

Hamilton, D0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Esperion Therapeutics Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meditor Group Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Meditor Group Ltd owns 4 stocks with a total value of $221 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Exelixis Inc (EXEL) - 10,030,700 shares, 82.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.42% Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) - 4,468,835 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.53% BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) - 171,200 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.5% WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (EPI) - 213,800 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.55%

Meditor Group Ltd added to a holding in Esperion Therapeutics Inc by 58.53%. The purchase prices were between $4.81 and $11.73, with an estimated average price of $7.9. The stock is now traded at around $4.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 4,468,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.