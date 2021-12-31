Corsicana & Co. Buys Block Inc, Cummins Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Sells iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc, Deckers Outdoor Corp

- New Purchases: SQ, SPLG, TDOC, S, S, ICL,
- Added Positions: CMI, IJR, TXN, PSEC, IEFA, IJH, JKE, IEMG, SYK, VZ, ABBV, SBUX, LTC, CMCSA, RTX, PSX, AAL, DUK,
- Reduced Positions: IUSB, XLK, AAPL, NVDA, IWM, MDY, SDY, XLF, TCBI, V, EFAV, UPS, BDX, MSFT, NKE, HD, SPY, XLY, JPM, TRV, UNP, MRK, COST, XLP, XLRE, XLV, APD, CFG, FITB, DIS, VLO, COP, SLDB, ITOT, PG, PPC, XLI, CL, CTXS, T, OGN, KMI, MA,
- Sold Out: DECK, CAG, VOD, WVE,
- S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 25,461 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 56,432 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
- SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 63,682 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 15,999 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 41,405 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.43%
Corsicana & Co. initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $148.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Corsicana & Co. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $55.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Corsicana & Co. initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83. The stock is now traded at around $87.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SentinelOne Inc (S)
Corsicana & Co. initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $44.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SentinelOne Inc (S)
Corsicana & Co. initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $44.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ICL Group Ltd (ICL)
Corsicana & Co. initiated holding in ICL Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.64 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $8.92. The stock is now traded at around $10.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Corsicana & Co. added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 33500.00%. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6. The stock is now traded at around $230.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: LTC Properties Inc (LTC)
Corsicana & Co. added to a holding in LTC Properties Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $31.36 and $34.85, with an estimated average price of $33.39. The stock is now traded at around $35.348000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)
Corsicana & Co. added to a holding in American Airlines Group Inc by 617.65%. The purchase prices were between $16.28 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $19.13. The stock is now traded at around $18.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 122 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)
Corsicana & Co. sold out a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The sale prices were between $330.7 and $438.3, with an estimated average price of $387.32.Sold Out: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)
Corsicana & Co. sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $30.45 and $34.58, with an estimated average price of $32.73.Sold Out: WAVE Life Sciences Ltd (WVE)
Corsicana & Co. sold out a holding in WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.14 and $5.15, with an estimated average price of $4.14.Sold Out: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)
Corsicana & Co. sold out a holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.26.
Here is the complete portfolio of Corsicana & Co.. Also check out:
