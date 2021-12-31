Corsicana & Co. Buys Block Inc, Cummins Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Sells iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc, Deckers Outdoor Corp

New Purchases: SQ, SPLG, TDOC, S, S, ICL,

SQ, SPLG, TDOC, S, S, ICL, Added Positions: CMI, IJR, TXN, PSEC, IEFA, IJH, JKE, IEMG, SYK, VZ, ABBV, SBUX, LTC, CMCSA, RTX, PSX, AAL, DUK,

CMI, IJR, TXN, PSEC, IEFA, IJH, JKE, IEMG, SYK, VZ, ABBV, SBUX, LTC, CMCSA, RTX, PSX, AAL, DUK, Reduced Positions: IUSB, XLK, AAPL, NVDA, IWM, MDY, SDY, XLF, TCBI, V, EFAV, UPS, BDX, MSFT, NKE, HD, SPY, XLY, JPM, TRV, UNP, MRK, COST, XLP, XLRE, XLV, APD, CFG, FITB, DIS, VLO, COP, SLDB, ITOT, PG, PPC, XLI, CL, CTXS, T, OGN, KMI, MA,

IUSB, XLK, AAPL, NVDA, IWM, MDY, SDY, XLF, TCBI, V, EFAV, UPS, BDX, MSFT, NKE, HD, SPY, XLY, JPM, TRV, UNP, MRK, COST, XLP, XLRE, XLV, APD, CFG, FITB, DIS, VLO, COP, SLDB, ITOT, PG, PPC, XLI, CL, CTXS, T, OGN, KMI, MA, Sold Out: DECK, CAG, VOD, WVE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Block Inc, Cummins Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Teladoc Health Inc, LTC Properties Inc, sells iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc, Deckers Outdoor Corp, Fifth Third Bancorp, Citizens Financial Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corsicana & Co.. As of 2021Q4, Corsicana & Co. owns 210 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Corsicana & Co.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/corsicana+%26+co./current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 25,461 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 56,432 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 63,682 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 15,999 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 41,405 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.43%

Corsicana & Co. initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $148.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corsicana & Co. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $55.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corsicana & Co. initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83. The stock is now traded at around $87.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corsicana & Co. initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $44.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corsicana & Co. initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $44.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corsicana & Co. initiated holding in ICL Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.64 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $8.92. The stock is now traded at around $10.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corsicana & Co. added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 33500.00%. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6. The stock is now traded at around $230.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corsicana & Co. added to a holding in LTC Properties Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $31.36 and $34.85, with an estimated average price of $33.39. The stock is now traded at around $35.348000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corsicana & Co. added to a holding in American Airlines Group Inc by 617.65%. The purchase prices were between $16.28 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $19.13. The stock is now traded at around $18.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corsicana & Co. sold out a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The sale prices were between $330.7 and $438.3, with an estimated average price of $387.32.

Corsicana & Co. sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $30.45 and $34.58, with an estimated average price of $32.73.

Corsicana & Co. sold out a holding in WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.14 and $5.15, with an estimated average price of $4.14.

Corsicana & Co. sold out a holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.26.