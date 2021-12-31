Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC Buys Micron Technology Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Dollar General Corp, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

- New Purchases: UNH, DG, EMB, EMLC, EWC, GOVT, ITOT, SEIX, VPL,
- Added Positions: VOO, VGK, OVL, FLOT, IWS, OVB, XLE, KBWB, VOT, IYT, MOO, XLB, IFRA, XLK, XLY, XLP, XLV, MU, XLI, XLF, XLC, JEPI, FB,
- Reduced Positions: VONV, IVV, RPV, AGG, MINT, JPST, GSY, ICSH, IEFA, USMV, FIXD, OVM, FSTA, IETC, IGV, PJP, XHE, SOCL, VCIT, LMT, PBS, GAMR, CHIX, CHIS, BND, ARKG, SLVM, MRK,
- Sold Out: COF, CGC, TLRY, TLRY,
For the details of Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advocacy+wealth+management+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC
- BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 2,303,434 shares, 19.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45%
- Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (OVL) - 2,794,435 shares, 18.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.02%
- Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (OVB) - 3,246,548 shares, 13.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 189,164 shares, 13.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.47%
- Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 829,434 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.96%
Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.52 and $80.44, with an estimated average price of $78.61. The stock is now traded at around $78.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 67 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC)
Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC initiated holding in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.03 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $28.86. The stock is now traded at around $28.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 34 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $494.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 33 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $106.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 139 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX)
Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC initiated holding in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.73 and $25.04, with an estimated average price of $24.89. The stock is now traded at around $25.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 37 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44. The stock is now traded at around $107.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 9 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 64.17%. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $63.359500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 24.66%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $328.852000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 91 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 34.24%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $97.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 247 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $7.03 and $13.03, with an estimated average price of $10.02.Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18.Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC sold out a holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $8.73 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $11.82.
