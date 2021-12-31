Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc Buys Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sells , Verizon Communications Inc, Trane Technologies PLC

New Purchases: CLF, PANW, NVO, CAE, NVDA, OKTA, CPT, MRVL, RPM, SHW, IR, DTE,

Added Positions: XOM, URI, MS, TXN, COST, AVGO, CCI, BP, ETN, EQR, JPM, ON, CRWD, CRM, RDS.B, GNRC, CVX, LIN, DVN, DE, GS, ENB, IAT, XLB,

Reduced Positions: VZ, INTC, NEE, IBM, V, MSFT, GDX, UNP, JNJ, ZTS, BMY, CAT, GOOGL, BX, PWR, XLY, GOOG, HON, AMZN, AME, HD, BRK.B, TT, QCOM, RIO, BAC, PG, PFE, WAB, ORCL, NXPI, ES, SBUX, ADP, NSC, NEM, NSRGY, RTX, ACN, DUK, IBB, GLW, T, CMCSA, HTLD, CI, HUBB, CVS, SQ, MKC, DOW, HES, XLI, ET, D, MMM, AMGN, UPS, SLB, ROP, NUE, BK, KNX, BDX, HSIC, FCX, ECL, EOG, DD,

Sold Out: XLRN, LULU, OGN, XCUR, PTPI,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S, United Rentals Inc, CAE Inc, sells , Verizon Communications Inc, Trane Technologies PLC, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Organon during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. As of 2021Q4, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc owns 236 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 728,596 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 184,928 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 92,083 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,631 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 242,859 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $24.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 172,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $514.606300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $96.55 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $108.55. The stock is now traded at around $103.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc initiated holding in CAE Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.2 and $34.05, with an estimated average price of $27.85. The stock is now traded at around $25.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $282.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.08 and $268.28, with an estimated average price of $237.78. The stock is now traded at around $204.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc added to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 251.23%. The purchase prices were between $321.98 and $392.79, with an estimated average price of $356.37. The stock is now traded at around $345.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 21.71%. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $189.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 19,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 98.52%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $653.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 38.94%. The purchase prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09. The stock is now traded at around $191.711700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,678 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 83.15%. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $184.355700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,533 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc added to a holding in Equity Residential by 26.67%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $90.55, with an estimated average price of $86.16. The stock is now traded at around $91.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $370.57 and $477.91, with an estimated average price of $427.67.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold out a holding in Exicure Inc. The sale prices were between $0.19 and $1.28, with an estimated average price of $0.76.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold out a holding in Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $1.33 and $4.09, with an estimated average price of $2.36.