4 Stocks With High Growth Potential

Choosing U.S.-listed equities that have the characteristics listed below represents an arguably solid starting point when screening the market for potential value opportunities:

The shares are trading near or below their intrinsic value based on the Peter Lynch value.

The return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, indicating the companies are creating value.

The stock has optimistic recommendation ratings on Wall Street.

Thus, investors could be interested in the following stocks.

Crocs

The first company that makes the cut is Crocs Inc. ( CROX, Financial), a Broomfield, Colorado-based global manufacturer and distributor of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories.

As illustrated below, the share price ($132.13 as of Dec. 4) is below the Peter Lynch earnings line ($172.65) and below the median historical valuation line ($198.87).

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion and a 52-week price range of $61.18 to $183.88.

The stock has a return on invested capital of 93.49%, which is seven times the weighted average cost of capital of 13.24%.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of approximately $206.56 per share.

Co-Diagnostics

The second stock that meets the criteria is Co-Diagnostics Inc. ( CODX, Financial), a Salt Lake City-based manufacturer and seller of reagents used for nucleic acid test screening for several infectious diseases such as Covid-19, malaria, yellow fever, TBC and dengue.

The share price ($9.61 as of Dec. 4) is trading below the Peter Lynch earnings line ($21.3) and approaching the median historical valuation line ($9.79).

The stock has a market capitalization of $289.11 million and a 52-week range of $7.01 to $20.6852.

The stocks has a ROIC of 220.66%, while the WACC is -18.95%.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $19.33 per share.

Lincoln Educational Services

The third stock that qualifies is Lincoln Educational Services Corp. ( LINC, Financial), a West Orange, New Jersey-based provider of a broad range of education services to guide both categories of high school graduates and working adults during their careers.

The share price ($7.50 as of Dec. 4) is trading below the median historical valuation line ($27.62) and below the Peter Lynch earnings line ($26.1).

The stock has a market capitalization of $202.24 million and a 52-week range of $5.25 to $8.2.

The stock has a ROIC of 30.22%, which is more than five times the WACC of 8.09%.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy and an average target price of $10.88 per share.

Tupperware Brands

The final stock is Tupperware Brands Corp. ( TUP, Financial), an Orlando, Florida-based manufacturer of design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home. The company also manufactures a line of cookware, knives and other products for the kitchen, as well as beauty and personal care products, cosmetics, toiletries, fragrances and nutritional products.

The share price ($16.15 as of Dec. 4) is trading below the median historical valuation line ($50) and below the Peter Lynch earnings line ($47.25).

The stock has a market capitalization of $797.73 million and a 52-week range of $13.2827 to $38.59.

The stock has a ROIC of 15.53%, which is almost two times the WACC of 11.41%.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy and an average target price of $31.25 per share.