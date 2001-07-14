INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of KE Holdings Inc. (“KE Holdings” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

On December 16, 2021, Muddy Waters Research, a market analyst, released a report alleging multiple problems with KE Holdings, stating that the Company is “engaged in systemic fraud,” and that its research showed that KE Holdings was overstating the agents and stores on its platforms; its gross transaction value ("GTV"); and its revenues, among other wrongdoing.

On this news, KE Holdings' share price fell $0.37, or 1.98%, to close at $18.31 per share on December 16, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased KE Holdings securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

