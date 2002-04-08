Neon Bloom increases authorized Common Stock and creates Series B Preferred Stock

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neon Bloom, Inc. ( NBCO), through its wholly owned subsidiary Bazelet Health Systems, Inc., is a professional healthcare organization leading cannabis science and the development of federally compliant, non-psychoactive cannabis products. On January 3, 2022, upon receiving consent from a majority of its voting shareholders, the Company amended its Articles of Incorporation to (i) increase its authorized shares of Common Stock to 750,000,000; and (ii) create a Series B Preferred stock of which it is authorized to issue up to 2,000,000 shares.



About: Bazelet™ is revolutionizing the field of cannabis genome engineering and sequencing and is deeply involved in the scientific, medical, and regulatory communities regarding the cannabis genus. The company is breeding from varieties that are registered and approved globally, including by the EU and AOSCA, and new plant genetics that utilize CRISPR-Cas9 to further advance our unprecedented cannabis genetics library. Bazelet leads the scientific, medical, consumer and regulatory communities with the world’s first patented, federally legal, non-psychoactive, therapeutic cannabis plants and ingredients.

