INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Meta Materials Inc. f/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (MMAT) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Meta Materials Inc. f/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (“Meta” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MMAT) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

On November 15, 2021, Meta released its third quarter financial report and subsequently revealed that the Company had received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in September investigating Meta’s merger with Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc.

On this news, Meta’s stock fell 3.9% to close at $4.77 per share on November 16, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, On December 14, 2021, Kerrisdale Capital published a report alleging numerous issues including: "disappearing segments, misleading product claims, fake medical devices, research funding for subsidiaries that don't exist, and circumstances so questionable around a penny stock reverse merger that it's now the subject of an SEC Enforcement subpoena."

On this news, Meta's stock fell $0.18 per share, or 5.83%, to close at $2.91 per share on December 14, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

