Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP has Filed a Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against KE Holdings, Inc.

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins+LLP announces that it filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of all persons who purchased or otherwise acquired KE Holdings, Inc. ("KE Holdings") (NYSE: BEKE) securities between August 13, 2020 and December 16, 2021 (the "Class Period") for among other things, violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

KE Holdings, Inc. Is Accused of Disseminating False and Misleading Information Regarding Transaction Volumes, Store Count and Agent Count, and Transaction Data

The action arises out of the Company's misstatements materially overstating its store count, agent count, new home sales gross transaction value ("GTV"), and revenues. The complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and misleading statements and omissions, and engaged in a scheme to deceive the market. The truth began to come to light when Muddy Waters Capital LLC, a research based equity investor, revealed that KE Holdings was overstating the agents and stores on its platforms, its GTV, and its revenues, among other wrongdoing. These misstatements artificially inflated the price of KE Holdings' ADSs and operated as a fraud or deceit on the shareholder class. When the truth was revealed, the Company's ADS price fell substantially and has continued falling since.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired KE Holdings ADSs between August 13, 2020 and December 16, 2021, you have up to February 28, 2022, to ask the court to appoint you as the lead plaintiff for the class.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas

(800) 350-6003

[email protected]

