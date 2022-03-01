Bentley Systems to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating Results and 2022 Financial Outlook

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq:BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 operating results, as well as discuss its 2022 outlook, on March 1, 2022.

In the meantime, the new year has effectuated the previously announced promotions of Nicholas Cumins to Chief Operating Officer, and of Werner Andre to Chief Financial Officer, as David Hollister transitions to Chief Investment Officer.

BSY CEO Greg Bentley said: “We at BSY are excited to have Nicholas, Werner, and David assuming their new leadership roles at this particular environment of accelerated opportunities. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in the U.S. is representative of burgeoning momentum for infrastructure engineering globally, to advance economic and environmental resilience. Our users, accounts, and prospects across the world palpably share our enthusiasm for going digital, to better meet these sustained priorities.”

Q4 and Full Year 2021 Operating Results and 2022 Financial Outlook Webcast Details

A live Zoom video webinar of the event can be accessed at 8:15 a.m. EST on March 1, 2022 through a direct registration link at https%3A%2F%2Fzoom.us%2Fwebinar%2Fregister%2FWN_rP8Uv_28Q3GEOkkAFHwBGg. Alternatively, the event can be accessed from the Events & Presentations page on Bentley Systems’ Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.bentley.com. A replay and transcript will be available after the conclusion of the live event on Bentley Systems’ Investor Relations website.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems (Nasdaq:BSY) is the infrastructure engineering software company. We provide innovative software to advance the world’s infrastructure – sustaining both the global economy and environment. Our industry-leading software solutions are used by professionals, and organizations of every size, for the design, construction, and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, mining, and industrial facilities. Our offerings include MicroStation-based applications for modeling and simulation, ProjectWise for project delivery, AssetWise for asset and network performance, Seequent’s leading geosciences software portfolio, and the iTwin platform for infrastructure digital twins. Bentley Systems employs more than 4,000 colleagues and generates annual revenues of more than $800 million in 172 countries.www.bentley.com

