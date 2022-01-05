Perk Labs Announces New VP Franchise Sales and Operations and Director of Investor Relations

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company") the parent company of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform with perks on mobile payments, today announced the addition of Justin Strange as its new Vice President of Franchise Sales and Operations and Jules Gagnon as its new Director of Investor Relations and Community. Both appointments are effective as of today.

Vice President of Franchise Sales and Operations

In his new role as Vice President of Franchise Sales and Operations, Mr. Strange will be responsible for overseeing the company's franchise growth and expansion.

"We are thrilled to welcome Justin to the role of Vice President of Franchise Sales and Operations" said CEO, Jonathan Hoyles. "I've enjoyed working closely with Justin as a licensee and am impressed by his energy, drive and business acumen. We have full confidence in his ability to continue to accelerate our franchise growth in this expanded position."

"I am passionate about helping entrepreneurs with innovative solutions and believe the timing is right to aggressively bring Perk's product to market," said Mr. Strange. "I look forward to working with everyone on the Perk team to further push expansion across Canada and internationally."

As part of Mr. Strange's compensation, he will be partially compensated with shares of the Company and will be granted 100,000 stock options.

Director of Investor Relations and Community

In Mr. Gagnon's new role as Director of Investor Relations and Community, he will be responsible for the Company's investor relations efforts from Montreal, drawing on his relationships with investors, capital markets participants and crypto funds and expertise in building community through platforms such as Twitter, Discord and Telegram.

"Jules brings a unique set of investor relations and community building skills and we are excited to welcome him to Perk" said CEO Jonathan Hoyles. "He will add valuable capital markets, crypto markets, and communications expertise to help us reach and engage with new long-term investors."

"I'm delighted to join Perk at such an exciting and pivotal moment for the company. The momentum for crypto and web3 related projects is incredible right now, and I am thrilled to join Perk as it prepares to launch its crypto rewards project. I look forward to engaging with investors in Perk and building more awareness in the investor community," said Mr. Gagnon.

Jules most recently served as Vice President of Investor Relations at High Technology Capital Fund, where he played an integral role in driving investor relations activities for the fund. Previously, Jules was Head of Institutional Sales at Secure Digital Markets where he developed a robust pipeline of broker dealers, family offices, asset managers and crypto funds. He began his career at Coinsquare, a Toronto-based crypto-trading platform, where he earned recognition for achieving top sales month over month.

The compensation for the role of Director of Investor Relations and Community includes the issuance of 100,000 stock options and 200,000 restricted stock units that are subject to a vesting schedule.

About Perk Labs Inc.

Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK) (OTCQB:PKLBF) (FKT:PKLB) is the owner of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform on a mission to empower business owners with the digital tools to provide their customers with shopping and dining experiences that are more engaging, convenient and rewarding. Perk Hero is used to order and pay at restaurants, for online shopping and to buy digital gift cards from top brands. The platform features Shopify integration, contactless payments using Apple Pay, Google Pay, BitPay and Alipay, its own digital currency called Perk Coin, a gamified loyalty program, pre-order and pick up, and in-store payments with a QR code. Perk Hero is growing through a unique community-driven digital franchise business that is available to entrepreneurs at an attractive start-up price.

For more information about Perk Labs, please visit www.perklabs.io. Visit Perk Hero at www.perkhero.com. For more information on a Perk Franchise, visit www.perkfranchise.com.

