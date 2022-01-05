Fiore Gold Shareholders Approve Transaction with Calibre Mining

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / FIORE GOLD LTD. ( TSXV:F, Financial)(OTCQB:FIOGF) ("Fiore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results of its special meeting (the "Meeting") of Fiore shareholders ("Shareholders") held on January 5, 2022. At the Meeting, the Shareholders were asked to consider, and if thought fit, to pass a special resolution (the "Arrangement Resolution") to approve the proposed acquisition by way of a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") by Calibre Mining Corp. ("Calibre") of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Fiore ("Fiore Shares").

The Arrangement Resolution required the approval of: (i) at least two-thirds of the votes cast by Shareholders; and (ii) at least a simple majority of the votes cast by Shareholders, excluding the votes cast by certain persons whose votes were required to be excluded in determining minority approval of a business combination pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101").

The total number of Fiore Shares represented by Shareholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 42,507,752, representing in total 42.07% of the issued and outstanding Fiore Shares. At the Meeting, Shareholders approved the Arrangement Resolution with approximately 99.79% of the votes cast at the Meeting in favour of the Arrangement. Shareholders also approved the Arrangement Resolution with approximately 99.79% of the votes cast at the Meeting in favour of the Arrangement, excluding the votes of certain persons in accordance with MI 61-101.

Fiore will be seeking a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia with respect to the Arrangement on January 10, 2022 and the Arrangement is expected to be completed on or around January 12, 2022. For a more detailed description of the Arrangement, please refer to the Company's management information circular dated December 2, 2021 (the "Circular").

