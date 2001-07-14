Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Concludes Successful First Season of the Hall of Fantasy League

Hall+of+Fame+Resort+%26amp%3B+Entertainment+Company (“HOFV”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, today announced that after a highly successful inaugural season with strong participation from both casual and diehard fantasy football fans, the Atlanta Hot Wings became the first champion in Hall+Of+Fantasy+League (“HOFL” or the “League”) history after defeating the Boston Barflies in the championship match-up on Sunday, January 2, 2022. The HOFL is the first and only National Fantasy League that allows sports fans to experience a fantasy team with a community of shared Stakeholders, each of whom staked one or more participating teams.

Managed by fantasy experts Joe+Dolan and Graham+Barfield and captained by former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Harry+Douglas, the Hot Wings overcame season-ending injuries to two of its first three picks – Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry and Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller – to take home the title, earning Stakeholders of the franchise six times the value of their initial stakes. Staking – making a financial contribution to cover a portion of a participant’s entry fee, and in return taking a percentage of the winnings – is made possible through HOFV’s previously+announced partnership with StakeKings. The Hot Wings were the beneficiaries of strong scoring performances from New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (17.20 points), Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (22.60 points) and New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (17.38 points) to defeat the Barflies 169.44 to 134.62.

“We are so excited by the buzz the Hall of Fantasy League generated in its first year of existence amongst fantasy fans in what was a very successful and competitive season,” said Michael Crawford, President and CEO of HOFV. “The commitment and support Stakeholders of our franchises demonstrated over the course of the inaugural season – from purchasing initial stakes, to tuning in to our live programming, to posting on message boards, to rocking team apparel and more – proves the value of the concept and the excitement that comes from being part of a community with shared rooting interests. We very much look forward to leveraging the strong enthusiasm for the HOFL to further grow the League and our fantasy sports platform.

“I also want to congratulate the entire Hot Wings community on the win and commend Joe, Graham and Harry for the job they did leading the franchise despite the challenges they encountered along the way. From starting 6-0, to losing two of its top three picks, to ending the season by dropping five of its last eight contests, to rebounding in the playoffs, this title was certainly earned.”

With the 2021 HOFL season officially in the books, the League will begin to set the stage for a bigger and better second season in 2022 and will host a series of offseason events and broadcasts designed to continue the League’s momentum and drive further interest in the concept. Kicking things off will be a special live Twitch broadcast during the first week of February, which will offer viewers an exclusive sneak peek at the new features, formats, and franchises for the 2022 season, while recapping the highlights and key moments from the just-concluded season. The event will also feature a championship trophy ceremony that officially crowns the Hot Wings as 2021 League champions.

“The 2021 HOFL season absolutely lived up to the hype, and I could not be more pleased with the overwhelming support and positive feedback we received from the fantasy sports community each week,” said Terrell Davis, Commissioner of the HOFL and 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee. “It is clear that there were legions of fans that developed significant FOMO (‘Fear Of Missing Out’) who we believe will become franchise Stakeholders next season. I am grateful to the team managers and players for their dedication in carrying out the HOFL’s vision to transform fantasy sports as we know it. There is tremendous anticipation for the 2022 HOFL season, and I am looking forward to seeing if the Hot Wings can repeat as champions.”

The final standings for the 2021 HOFL season are as follows:

Atlanta Hot Wings Boston Barflies Chicago Hogmollies New York Bodega Cats* Ohio GOATS Los Angeles Sidekicks Seattle Haze Vegas Pocket Kings Texas Y’allers Philadelphia Powderkegs

*Denotes regular season champion

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

About Hall of Fantasy League

Hall of Fantasy League (HOFL) is the first National Fantasy League that allows sports fans to experience a fantasy team with a community of shared Stakeholders. The League consists of 10 regionally based franchises in key U.S. markets that are managed by a dedicated Front Office of fantasy experts and includes former NFL players as Team Captains. Participation in the league will come in the form of staking, which will allow the public to financially back individual teams, become team Stakeholders, and gain access to exclusive content, communications, and team governance features. For more information visit www.theHOFL.com or download the mobile app on the App Store or Google Play.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as “opportunity,” “future,” “will,” “goal,” and “look forward” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the Company’s ability to manage growth; the Company’s ability to execute its business plan and meet its projections, including refinancing its existing term loan and obtaining financing to construct planned facilities; potential litigation involving the Company; changes in applicable laws or regulations; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for the Company’s products and services, and in particular economic and market conditions in the resort and entertainment industry; the potential adverse effects of the ongoing global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on capital markets, general economic conditions, unemployment and the Company’s liquidity, operations and personnel, the inability to maintain the listing of the Company’s shares on Nasdaq, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in our reports and other public filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

