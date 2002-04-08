Rover to Participate in the Needham Growth Conference on January 14, 2022

SEATTLE, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Group, Inc. (“Rover” or the “Company”) ( ROVR), the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care, today announced that management will present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 14, 2022 at 9:30 AM PT (12:30 PM ET).



The fireside chat will be available via a live webcast and an archived replay on Rover’s investor relations website at https://investors.rover.com/ .

About Rover Group, Inc.

Founded in 2011 and based in Seattle, Rover ( ROVR) is the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care. Rover connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, and drop-in visits. To learn more about Rover, please visit http://www.rover.com .

Contacts

Investors:

[email protected]

Brinlea Johnson

(415) 269-2645