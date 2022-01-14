Molecular Partners to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and CONCORD, Mass., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN; MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Amstutz, Ph.D., will participate in several upcoming healthcare investor events in January, 2022.



Conference Presentation Details:

H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference

Monday, January 10, 2022 at 12:00 pm ET (6:00 pm CET); on-demand on January 10-13, 2022



JP Morgan 40th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 7:30 am ET (1:30 pm CET)



Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 10:30 am ET (4:30 pm CET)



Conference Participation Details:

The Octavian Seminar 2022

Friday, January 14, 2022



All webcasted presentations will be made available on the Molecular Partners website.

About Molecular Partners AG