Citi Trends to Present at 2022 ICR Conference

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN), a growing specialty value retailer of apparel, accessories and home trends for way less spend primarily for African American and Latinx families in the United States, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the 2022 ICR Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The Company will be represented at the conference by David Makuen, Chief Executive Officer; Lisa Powell, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer; and Jason Moschner, Vice President of Finance. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at cititrends.com, under the Investor Relations section. An archived replay will be available three hours after the conclusion of the live event.

The company plans to release its nine-week holiday sales results on Monday, January 10, 2022 before the market opens.

Citi Trends, Inc. is a growing specialty value retailer of apparel, accessories and home trends for way less spend primarily for African American and Latinx families in the United States. The Company operates 602 stores located in 33 states.

