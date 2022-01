Semtech to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event

Semtech+Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Mohan Maheswaran, will participate in a virtual fireside chat during the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference, scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:15 p.m. ET. A webcast of the event and a replay will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of Semtech’s corporate website at investors.semtech.com%2Fevents.

