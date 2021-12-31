West Announces First-Quarter 2022 Dividend and 2022 Share Repurchase Program

PR Newswire

EXTON, Pa., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced that the Company's Board of Directors have approved a first-quarter 2022 dividend of $0.18 per share. The dividend will be paid on February 2, 2022, to shareholders of record as of January 19, 2022.

The Company's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program for calendar-year 2022 of up to 650,000 shares of the Company's common stock from time to time on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, as permitted under Exchange Act Rule 10b-18. The number of shares to be repurchased and the timing of such transactions will depend on a variety of factors, including market conditions. The share repurchase program is expected to be completed by December 31, 2022. The Company's previously authorized share repurchase program expired on December 31, 2021.

