January Members Engagement Meeting Recap

GuruFocus founder Dr. Charlie Tian went live today to share his thoughts on some of the major changes and impacts on the market that he has seen over the last several years. He also highlighted new features on GuruFocus and translations of the site that are coming in the future.

Watch the full presentation here:

Tian kicked off his presentation by welcoming in the audience and wishing everyone a happy new year. He highlighted the performance of the S&P 500 over the last year and outlined his plan for the presentation.

The first section of Tian’s presentation took a top-down look at the stock market and he explained what he has seen as the drivers of the market. He explained that the Federal Reserve has maintained a loose monetary policy that has seen low interest rates and has also bought back market securities on a monthly basis.

Looking at today's market, Tian explained that the market is sitting at an all-time high and the Fed seems to be tightening its monetary policy. This has led to many of the high-growth stocks to start slowing down and even pull back in certain cases. At the same time, Tian believes the pandemic is on its last legs, which will lead to a more consumer-driven economy in the near future.

The next section of Tian’s presentation compared the performance of value and growth strategies over the last few decades. He thought value was making a comeback during 2021, but in reality growth strategies outperformed at some of the highest levels in history. Tian explained that the main cause of this has been historically low interest rates. However, interest rates have begun to rise, which has led to prominent growth investors seeing crashes across their different strategies.

Tian transitioned to look at what he believes is the spectrum of different investing styles. He explained that investors who have defined themselves with a growth strategy have seen outrageous returns in some cases, but face high levels of risk. Value strategies have traditionally seen more consistent returns at the cost of lower overall gains.

Sitting firmly between the two is what Tian described as growth at a reasonable price, or GARP. Alongside investing legends like Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Peter Lynch, GARP investors seek out companies that see strong growth and are trading near their intrinsic value. Tian believes companies like Alphabet Inc. ( GOOG, Financial), Meta Platforms Inc. ( FB, Financial) and Microsoft Inc. ( MSFT, Financial) fall into this category.

The largest section of Tian’s presentation took a look at GuruFocus’ Model Portfolios and the recent rebalances that have been made for the new year. He explained several of the different strategies and compared their performance over the years. Additionally, he showed the performance of some of these strategies in real money based upon the different portfolios that he runs.

To finish off the presentation, Tian showed off the beta version of the Dashboard, which is on its way to a full release for GuruFocus users. The Dashboard offers a great deal of customization and will eventually allow users to create their own homepage for the website. He also made note of several new translations of the site that are currently in progress that international users can look forward to. Ending things off, Tian showed the portfolios of Akre and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) to help answer several questions from the audience.