Ray Dalio- 2022: A Year of Transition

Yesterday, I shared with you my big-picture perspective on how the world is changing and the new paradigm these changes are creating. While the world will change in unexpected ways, to the extent that the usual three biggest influences of 1) money/credit and economics, 2) internal order and disorder that is manifest in internal politics, and 3) external order and disorder that is manifest in external geopolitics will drive things, 2022 will probably be one of those less volatile transition years that occur between those more volatile years that bracket the short-term (typically eight years, +/- four years) debt and political cycles.

2022 will be the third year after a massive global cyclical stimulation to end a recession and the second year after the big presidential political change from the right to the left in the United States. As a result I expect that most likely 2022 will be one of those transition years that come after the big stimulations and before the big tightenings and recessions—e.g., more like 2010-11 than 2008, or more like 2002-03 than 2000. With the economy more than back to having capacity constraints and experiencing inflation, there will be a lessening of the extraordinary easing and some tightening but probably not enough to kick things over. Typically in this phase of the cycle equities and other asset prices rise at the same time as interest rates rise. Also, typically in this phase of the cycle economic and market volatility is lower than in those exciting years that mark the major tops and bottoms of the short-term (eight years, +/- four years) economic and market cycles.

In other words it appears to me that market/economic events are following the typical short-term debt/money/economic cycle within the big cycle, just in a bigger than normal way. More specifically this short- term cycle began in 2020 when the economic plunge was greater than normal and the big political shift to the left was greater than normal, which together led to much greater than normal fiscal and monetary stimulations, which in 2021 led to greater than normal surges in markets, economic activity, and inflation. Given existing market forces and market pricings it seems likely to me that there will be a calming down of those things while the issues simmer before they increasingly heat up in 2023 and rise to a boil in 2024.

As for the internal political cycle, 2022 will also be a transition year in the US (midterm elections), China (20th Party Congress), France, Brazil, South Korea, and Germany/Europe with new leadership post-Merkel. How these transitions unfold—i.e., what the people who gain power are like—will help us to better anticipate the decisions that will be made in 2023 and beyond. In any case in 2024 in the United States there is an uncomfortably high probability that neither side will accept losing, which could lead to a type of civil war in which there is rule by power rather than rule by law.

So, while it appears that the financial/economic forces and the internal political conflict issues are unlikely to cause big problems in 2022, they are increasingly likely to be problematic in 2023 and even more so in 2024. These developments would also be consistent with the progression of the Big Cycle as described in my book.

As far as the external geopolitical issues, it is likely that US-China relations will get worse but not boil over in 2022, largely because political changes will be made in November so it is preferable not to have conflict in the midst of such changes and because circumstances aren’t yet pressing. Similarly, US-Russia relations are likely to get worse but not boil over in 2022 for equivalent reasons. Since the Chinese-Russian alliance is strong and the positions of Russia regarding Ukraine and China regarding Taiwan are analogous, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the handling of them be coordinated, most obviously at time when there is American internal weakness or internal conflict such as in a difficult political year. Iran and North Korea are also potentially problematic.

For these reasons I believe that the three biggest Big Cycle issues that will be the biggest influences on the future— i.e., 1) the financial one arising from large debt and debt monetizations, 2) the large internal conflict one arising from large wealth, values, and political gaps, and 3) the large external conflict one arising from the rise of China as a great rising power challenging the United States—are likely not to become extreme but are likely to increasingly intensify in the years ahead.

The two other large forces that came through loud and clear in my study of the last 500 years that are very relevant now and round out the top five are 4) acts of nature and 5) man’s inventiveness, especially of new technologies.

Big acts of nature (e.g., pandemics, droughts, and floods) have killed more people and toppled more empires than the previously mentioned forces combined and, when combined with the other three forces, are typically overwhelming. Like the one-in-a-hundred-year storm, they are rare, big-impact events that are almost impossible to predict the timing of. I know that I have no confidence in my ability to predict them. As far as COVID is concerned, those well-informed people who I pay attention to but probably aren’t more reliable than weather forecasters expect a big subsiding in COVID over the next year in countries that are well-vaccinated and have achieved herd immunity, making it likely much less impactful in most of the developed world. That makes me inclined to think that way, but I wouldn’t bet much on it. As far as droughts and floods and climate changes are concerned, I am also not an expert but someone who speaks with experts, which makes me inclined to believe there is a rapid evolutionary increasing of the risks, but I don’t know much that is of value in any one year so I can’t say what these influences will be like in 2022.

As far as the force of human adaptability and inventiveness that produces the technologies that so profoundly affect our lives is concerned, like all good things, it brings risks as well as benefits. The effective dealing with COVID via the extraordinarily fast developments of vaccines and communications technologies are good examples of the benefits. Because of how rapidly AI and other computerized thinking technologies are developing I expect an acceleration in inventions and improvements that will raise productivity and living standards enormously. What I see in the works is mind-boggling and I know that there are many times that number going on in what I don’t see. At the same time I see big risks from these techniques/developments especially in this highly connected digital world. For example cyber risks and attacks are rising so fast that there is a good chance that they will soon become a major problem—e.g., it is now possible for hackers to have virtually total access to, and total control of, almost all systems. The powers to disrupt in systemically threatening ways have expanded from being in the hands of a limited number of sophisticated governments to common hackers. The powers to inflict damage in wars are as mind-boggling as the powers to heal and improve people.

While all of these issues sound and are scary, what I learned from my study of the last 500 years of history, which comes through so clearly in my book Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order, is that man’s power to adapt and invent to produce progress has been the greatest power, with big cyclical swings around it, so that’s what I most want to bet on. I also learned that what I don’t know is much greater than what I do know and that risks can be reduced without reducing returns through good diversification, so that is also what I want to bet on.

While those are my current thoughts about 2022 and a bit beyond, I know that it won’t go exactly like that, so I will continue to follow most countries’ developments, see how they are tracking or deviating from this template, and explore why.

Bridgewater Daily Observations is prepared by and is the property of Bridgewater Associates, LP and is circulated for informational and educational purposes only. There is no consideration given to the specific investment needs, objectives or tolerances of any of the recipients. Additionally, Bridgewater's actual investment positions may, and often will, vary from its conclusions discussed herein based on any number of factors, such as client investment restrictions, portfolio rebalancing and transactions costs, among others. Recipients should consult their own advisors, including tax advisors, before making any investment decision. This report is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities or other instruments mentioned.

Bridgewater research utilizes data and information from public, private and internal sources, including data from actual Bridgewater trades. Sources include, the Australian Bureau of Statistics, Bloomberg Finance L.P., Capital Economics, CBRE, Inc., CEIC Data Company Ltd., Clarus Financial Technology, Conference Board of Canada, Consensus Economics Inc., Corelogic, Inc., CoStar Realty Information, Inc., CreditSights, Inc., Credit Market Analysis Ltd., Dealogic LLC, DTCC Data Repository (U.S.), LLC, Ecoanalitica, Energy Aspects, EPFR Global, Eurasia Group Ltd., European Money Markets Institute – EMMI, Evercore, Factset Research Systems, Inc., The Financial Times Limited, GaveKal Research Ltd., Global Financial Data, Inc., Harvard Business Review, Haver Analytics, Inc., The Investment Funds Institute of Canada, ICE Data Derivatives UK Limited, IHS Markit, Impact-Cubed, Institutional Shareholder Services, Informa (EPFR), Investment Company Institute, International Energy Agency (IEA), Investment Management Association, JP Morgan, Lipper Financial, Mergent, Inc., Metals Focus Ltd, Moody’s Analytics, Inc., MSCI, Inc., National Bureau of Economic Research, Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OCED), Pensions & Investments Research Center, Qontigo GmbH, Quandl, Refinitiv RP Data Ltd, Rystad Energy, Inc., S&P Global Market Intelligence Inc., Sentix GmbH, Spears & Associates, Inc., State Street Bank and Trust Company, Sustainalytics, Totem Macro, United Nations, US Department of Commerce, Verisk-Maplecroft, Vigeo-Eiris (V.E), Wind Information(HK) Company, Wood Mackenzie Limited, World Bureau of Metal Statistics, and World Economic Forum. While we consider information from external sources to be reliable, we do not assume responsibility for its accuracy.

The views expressed herein are solely those of Bridgewater as of the date of this report and are subject to change without notice. Bridgewater may have a significant financial interest in one or more of the positions and/or securities or derivatives discussed. Those responsible for preparing this report receive compensation based upon various factors, including, among other things, the quality of their work and firm revenues.