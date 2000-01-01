Microsoft Leads Chase Coleman's Gains for 2021

According to current portfolio statistics, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, the top five holdings of Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio)’s Tiger Global Management produced mixed results in 2021. While top holding Microsoft Corp. (MSFT, Financial) led gains, three of the holdings posted losses for the year, including JD.com Inc. (JD, Financial), DocuSign Inc. (DOCU, Financial) and DoorDash Inc. (DASH, Financial). On the other hand, Sea Ltd. (SE, Financial) finished with a slight gain.
A former protégé of Julian Robertson (Trades, Portfolio)’s Tiger Management, Coleman established New York-based Tiger Global in 2001. The firm seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in the stock of high-quality companies that benefit from strong secular growth trends and are led by quality management teams.
As of the Sept. 30 portfolio filing date, Tiger Global’s $52.06 billion equity portfolio contains 161 stocks with a quarterly turnover ratio of 7%. The top-three sectors in terms of weight are technology, consumer cyclical and communication services, representing 50.18%, 19.92% and 19.57% of the equity portfolio.
Microsoft
Tiger Global owns 13,131,734 shares of Microsoft (MSFT, Financial), giving the position 7.11% weight in the equity portfolio.
Shares of Microsoft traded around $322.04, up approximately 52.19% over the past year. The stock is modestly overvalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.28.
GuruFocus ranks the Redmond, Washington-based software giant’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and profit margins and returns that are outperforming more than 96% of global competitors.
JD.com
Tiger Global owns 51,139,125 shares of JD.com (JD, Financial), allocating 7.10% of its equity portfolio to the holding.
Shares of JD.com traded around $64.73, down approximately 25.63% for the year. The stock is modestly undervalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.83.
GuruFocus ranks the Beijing-based e-commerce company’s financial strength 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a strong Altman Z-score of 3.9 and a cash-to-debt ratio that outperforms more than 83% of global competitors.
DocuSign
Tiger Global owns 7,308,200 shares of DocuSign (DOCU, Financial), giving the position 3.61% of equity portfolio space.
Shares of DocuSign traded around $147.15, down approximately 30.56% for the year. The stock is significantly undervalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.58.
GuruFocus ranks the San Francisco-based e-signature software company’s financial strength 5 out of 10 on the back of a strong Altman Z-score of 8.29 despite cash-to-debt and debt-to-equity ratios underperforming more than 72% of global competitors.
DoorDash
Tiger Global owns 11,046,234 shares of DoorDash (DASH, Financial), giving the position 4.37% equity portfolio weight.
Shares of DoorDash traded around $130.50, down 2.36% for the year.
GuruFocus ranks the San Francisco-based food ordering company’s financial strength 7 out of 10 on the back of a strong Altman Z-score of 17 despite cash-to-debt and debt-to-equity ratios outperforming just over half of global competitors.
Sea
Tiger Global owns 10,413,900 shares of Sea (SE, Financial), giving the position 6.38% equity portfolio weight.
Shares of Sea traded around $184.72, up approximately 0.91% for the year. The stock is modestly undervalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.73.
GuruFocus ranks the Singapore-based media company’s financial strength 5 out of 10 on the back of a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and a strong Altman Z-score of 6.46 despite cash-to-debt and debt-to-equity ratios underperforming over 63% of global competitors.