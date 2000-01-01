Microsoft Leads Chase Coleman's Gains for 2021

According to current portfolio statistics, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, the top five holdings of Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio)’s Tiger Global Management produced mixed results in 2021. While top holding Microsoft Corp. ( MSFT, Financial) led gains, three of the holdings posted losses for the year, including JD.com Inc. ( JD, Financial), DocuSign Inc. ( DOCU, Financial) and DoorDash Inc. ( DASH, Financial). On the other hand, Sea Ltd. ( SE, Financial) finished with a slight gain.

A former protégé of Julian Robertson (Trades, Portfolio)’s Tiger Management, Coleman established New York-based Tiger Global in 2001. The firm seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in the stock of high-quality companies that benefit from strong secular growth trends and are led by quality management teams.

As of the Sept. 30 portfolio filing date, Tiger Global’s $52.06 billion equity portfolio contains 161 stocks with a quarterly turnover ratio of 7%. The top-three sectors in terms of weight are technology, consumer cyclical and communication services, representing 50.18%, 19.92% and 19.57% of the equity portfolio.

Microsoft

Tiger Global owns 13,131,734 shares of Microsoft ( MSFT, Financial), giving the position 7.11% weight in the equity portfolio.

Shares of Microsoft traded around $322.04, up approximately 52.19% over the past year. The stock is modestly overvalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.28.

GuruFocus ranks the Redmond, Washington-based software giant’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and profit margins and returns that are outperforming more than 96% of global competitors.

JD.com

Tiger Global owns 51,139,125 shares of JD.com ( JD, Financial), allocating 7.10% of its equity portfolio to the holding.

Shares of JD.com traded around $64.73, down approximately 25.63% for the year. The stock is modestly undervalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.83.

GuruFocus ranks the Beijing-based e-commerce company’s financial strength 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a strong Altman Z-score of 3.9 and a cash-to-debt ratio that outperforms more than 83% of global competitors.

DocuSign

Tiger Global owns 7,308,200 shares of DocuSign ( DOCU, Financial), giving the position 3.61% of equity portfolio space.

Shares of DocuSign traded around $147.15, down approximately 30.56% for the year. The stock is significantly undervalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.58.

GuruFocus ranks the San Francisco-based e-signature software company’s financial strength 5 out of 10 on the back of a strong Altman Z-score of 8.29 despite cash-to-debt and debt-to-equity ratios underperforming more than 72% of global competitors.

DoorDash

Tiger Global owns 11,046,234 shares of DoorDash ( DASH, Financial), giving the position 4.37% equity portfolio weight.

Shares of DoorDash traded around $130.50, down 2.36% for the year.

GuruFocus ranks the San Francisco-based food ordering company’s financial strength 7 out of 10 on the back of a strong Altman Z-score of 17 despite cash-to-debt and debt-to-equity ratios outperforming just over half of global competitors.

Sea

Tiger Global owns 10,413,900 shares of Sea ( SE, Financial), giving the position 6.38% equity portfolio weight.

Shares of Sea traded around $184.72, up approximately 0.91% for the year. The stock is modestly undervalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.73.

GuruFocus ranks the Singapore-based media company’s financial strength 5 out of 10 on the back of a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and a strong Altman Z-score of 6.46 despite cash-to-debt and debt-to-equity ratios underperforming over 63% of global competitors.