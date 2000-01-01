Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Microsoft Leads Chase Coleman's Gains for 2021

Most of the tech guru's other top holdings finished the year in the red

Author's Avatar
Just now
Summary
  • Tiger Global’s top holding gained over 50% in 2021.
  • JD.com and DocuSign finished the year with double-digit losses.
Article's Main Image

According to current portfolio statistics, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, the top five holdings of

Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio)’s Tiger Global Management produced mixed results in 2021. While top holding Microsoft Corp. (MSFT, Financial) led gains, three of the holdings posted losses for the year, including JD.com Inc. (JD, Financial), DocuSign Inc. (DOCU, Financial) and DoorDash Inc. (DASH, Financial). On the other hand, Sea Ltd. (SE, Financial) finished with a slight gain.

1478779437095919616.png

A former protégé of

Julian Robertson (Trades, Portfolio)’s Tiger Management, Coleman established New York-based Tiger Global in 2001. The firm seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in the stock of high-quality companies that benefit from strong secular growth trends and are led by quality management teams.

1478776659908829184.png

As of the Sept. 30 portfolio filing date, Tiger Global’s $52.06 billion equity portfolio contains 161 stocks with a quarterly turnover ratio of 7%. The top-three sectors in terms of weight are technology, consumer cyclical and communication services, representing 50.18%, 19.92% and 19.57% of the equity portfolio.

1478778088136450048.png

Microsoft

Tiger Global owns 13,131,734 shares of Microsoft (

MSFT, Financial), giving the position 7.11% weight in the equity portfolio.

1478778645483954176.png

Shares of Microsoft traded around $322.04, up approximately 52.19% over the past year. The stock is modestly overvalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.28.

1478780992079601664.png

GuruFocus ranks the Redmond, Washington-based software giant’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and profit margins and returns that are outperforming more than 96% of global competitors.

1478784666424123392.png

JD.com

Tiger Global owns 51,139,125 shares of JD.com (

JD, Financial), allocating 7.10% of its equity portfolio to the holding.

1478787219744432128.png

Shares of JD.com traded around $64.73, down approximately 25.63% for the year. The stock is modestly undervalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.83.

1478787607478476800.png

GuruFocus ranks the Beijing-based e-commerce company’s financial strength 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a strong Altman Z-score of 3.9 and a cash-to-debt ratio that outperforms more than 83% of global competitors.

1478809440051339264.png

DocuSign

Tiger Global owns 7,308,200 shares of DocuSign (

DOCU, Financial), giving the position 3.61% of equity portfolio space.

1478812278282330112.png

Shares of DocuSign traded around $147.15, down approximately 30.56% for the year. The stock is significantly undervalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.58.

1478812750024089600.png

GuruFocus ranks the San Francisco-based e-signature software company’s financial strength 5 out of 10 on the back of a strong Altman Z-score of 8.29 despite cash-to-debt and debt-to-equity ratios underperforming more than 72% of global competitors.

1478817205222187008.png

DoorDash

Tiger Global owns 11,046,234 shares of DoorDash (

DASH, Financial), giving the position 4.37% equity portfolio weight.

1478823899209736192.png

Shares of DoorDash traded around $130.50, down 2.36% for the year.

1478827481870966784.png

GuruFocus ranks the San Francisco-based food ordering company’s financial strength 7 out of 10 on the back of a strong Altman Z-score of 17 despite cash-to-debt and debt-to-equity ratios outperforming just over half of global competitors.

1478831119515328512.png

Sea

Tiger Global owns 10,413,900 shares of Sea (

SE, Financial), giving the position 6.38% equity portfolio weight.

1478845272707637248.png

Shares of Sea traded around $184.72, up approximately 0.91% for the year. The stock is modestly undervalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.73.

1478848056978907136.png

GuruFocus ranks the Singapore-based media company’s financial strength 5 out of 10 on the back of a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and a strong Altman Z-score of 6.46 despite cash-to-debt and debt-to-equity ratios underperforming over 63% of global competitors.

1478849208600567808.png

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus