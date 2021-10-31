Centaur DCM/INNOVA High Dividend Income Innovation Fund's 2021 Annual Shareholder Letter

While the DCM/INNOVA High Equity Income Innovation Fund’s (the “Fund’s”) previous fiscal year which ended on October 31, 2020, was marked by the devastation of COVID-19 and election uncertainty, the latest fiscal year, which ended on October 31, 2021, was marked by healing and recovery.

The election uncertainty was resolved within a few days of the election with Joe Biden becoming the next President. More importantly, the outcome did not result in the strong Democratic dominance in the House and Senate with which the market had been concerned. Democrats lost seats in the House and did not improve their position in the Senate to the extent market-unfriendly legislation could “sail through”.

The release of strongly positive test results for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, and the subsequent emergency FDA approval of the vaccines in December 2020 lit a fire under beaten-down energy, financials, and travel-related stocks. There was a huge rotation in equities from high-valuation, mega-cap technology stocks which were COVID-19 beneficiaries into COVID-19 recovery names.

With the clouds of the pandemic and political uncertainty lifted, the focus shifted to economic and earnings growth. Earnings and sales estimates for 2021 were revised upwards strongly by many companies throughout the Fund’s fiscal year. Bloomberg estimates for the S&P 500 revenue growth in 2021 are pointing to a 14.2% growth compared with -0.90% decline in 2020 (Bloomberg L.P.). Earnings are expected to grow 43.4% in 2021 compared with a -13.0% decline caused by the pandemic in 2020.

After the growth investment style outperformed value for over 13 years (since 2007), both styles were neck and neck over the Fund’s fiscal year. The Russell 1000 Growth Index was up 43.2% while the Russell 1000 Value Index was up 43.7% over the Fund’s fiscal year. This even performance masked a rotation under the surface with value outperforming from November ’20 through May ’21 and growth resuming its outperformance from June ’21 onwards. Small cap stocks outperformed large-cap stocks from November ’20 through March ’21 and lagged since then. The Russell 2000 Small Cap Index increased 50.8% during the Fund’s fiscal year compared with the Funds benchmark the S&P 500® Total Return Index (the “S&P 500 Index”) returns of 42.91%.

The best performing sectors over the Fund’s fiscal year were cyclical sectors such as Energy and Financials, which were up 112.4% and 69.7%, respectively. Defensive sectors were laggards, with Utilities up 11.6% and Telecom’s up 19.7%.

While equities rallied strongly, bonds suffered as the 10-year benchmark Government bond yields rallied from 88 bps to 156 bps over the course of the Fund’s fiscal year, reflecting improved economic prospects. Inflation expectations also picked up with the 5-year Breakeven inflation rates going from 1.59% to 2.89%. The Fed continued with its relaxed stance towards inflation under the belief that the pickup in inflation was transitory.

As the containment of COVID-19 became likely following the success of vaccines we positioned the Fund to have a tilt towards value in early 2021 as we expected cyclical and value-oriented sectors to outperform as the economy reopened. This led to strong returns in February 2021. However, the stance hurt performance from March through July of 2021 with the re-emergence of large- and mega-cap growth stocks as the growth style came back into favor. Equity markets continued to rally, but the rally became very narrow with leadership concentrated in large- and mega-cap growth stocks. Value stocks and small cap stocks lagged the major market indexes. This was tied to the emergence of the Delta variant and the fact that a substantial percentage of the population remained unvaccinated. This resulted in a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in some states, and concerns that economic growth was peaking.

In the Fund’s fiscal fourth quarter, the Fund returned 4.07% compared with 5.13% for the S&P 500 Index. For the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021, the Fund returned a strong 31.81%. However, this was below the S&P 500 Index return of 42.91% primarily due to our cyclical and value bias in early 2021 which lagged mid-year due to the emergence of the Delta variant. We rebalanced the account in the middle of July to moderate sector bets. We made small additions to growth stocks such as Amazon, Facebook (now Meta Platforms), Advanced Micro Devices, and Intuitive Surgical. We trimmed or sold out of cyclical stocks such as Caterpillar, Dow and Lear. The introduction of additional sector risk mitigation measures and increasing our exposure to mega-cap growth stocks in July helped the Fund regain its footing relative to the S&P 500 Index.

As of the end of the fiscal fourth quarter, the Fund has small underweights in Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary and Utilities sectors and modest overweights in Financials, Communication Services and Real Estate. We expect Consumer Staples and Utilities to lag the broad market as economic growth continues to be strong. The low bond yields are leading us to market weight or somewhat overweight long-duration growth stocks in the Information Technology, and Communication Services sectors.

We continue to be encouraged by the results of our innovative dividend income process for the quarter. The Fund seeks to pay dividends on a monthly basis and the payout over the fiscal fourth quarter corresponds to an annual net dividend yield of 4.1%. This is below our expectation but is prudent in light of the underperformance of value and high dividend yielding stocks in the market. The Fund had a trailing 12-month net yield of 5.9% as of the end of October 2021 and it may move moderately higher going forward depending on market conditions.

Current positioning

The Fund held 115 equity securities diversified across sectors, and the top five equity holdings as of the end of this period were Alphabet ( GOOG, Financial) ( GOOGL, Financial), Apple ( AAPL, Financial), Microsoft ( MSFT, Financial), Amazon ( AMZN, Financial), Meta Platforms ( FB, Financial) and Nvidia ( NVDA, Financial). The forecast PE ratio of the Fund of 19.7x, is below that of the S&P 500 Index at 21.2x. The Price-to-Cash Flow ratio of companies in the Fund is 16.8x, lower than the 20.4x value for the S&P 500 Index reflecting its more attractive value characteristics. The long-term earnings growth forecast for companies in the fund is 16.7% compared with 14.8% for the benchmark, reflecting its above-average growth profile. The Fund does not currently have a strong tilt towards growth or value, and instead is reliant on stock selection to enhance performance.

We believe that the Fund is appropriately positioned to perform in-line with the S&P 500 Index, while the income it generates (yield) is expected to exceed the benchmark. We are very positive on the outlook for dividend income generation heading into the next fiscal year.

Vijay Chopra, PhD, CFA

Portfolio Manager