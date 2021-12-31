New England Research & Management, Inc. Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Prudential Financial Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Sells , Verizon Communications Inc, Boeing Co

New Purchases: AXTA, BC, WH, CI, MPC, SUM, WSM, COF, GE, BMRN, IHG, KKR, NOC, UNVR, MA, BERY, JPM, ALV, ORCL, ALLE, PATH, ULTA, RTX, SPGI, NEP, VIAV, ETN, BDX,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Prudential Financial Inc, Truist Financial Corp, United Rentals Inc, Axalta Coating Systems, sells , Verizon Communications Inc, Boeing Co, Lam Research Corp, Marvell Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New England Research & Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, New England Research & Management, Inc. owns 175 stocks with a total value of $206 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 38,129 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72% Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) - 62,850 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.58% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 95,237 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.24% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 13,688 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 76,282 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%

New England Research & Management, Inc. initiated holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.05 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $31.78. The stock is now traded at around $33.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 23,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New England Research & Management, Inc. initiated holding in Brunswick Corp. The purchase prices were between $90.42 and $102.98, with an estimated average price of $97.93. The stock is now traded at around $100.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 7,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New England Research & Management, Inc. initiated holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.42 and $90.18, with an estimated average price of $83.72. The stock is now traded at around $87.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 7,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New England Research & Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $236.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New England Research & Management, Inc. initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $64.26. The stock is now traded at around $68.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 10,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New England Research & Management, Inc. initiated holding in Summit Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $41.21, with an estimated average price of $37.38. The stock is now traded at around $39.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 16,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New England Research & Management, Inc. added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 410.62%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 25,531 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New England Research & Management, Inc. added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 340.31%. The purchase prices were between $100.05 and $114, with an estimated average price of $108.65. The stock is now traded at around $111.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 15,261 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New England Research & Management, Inc. added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 59.06%. The purchase prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08. The stock is now traded at around $61.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 43,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New England Research & Management, Inc. added to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 39.46%. The purchase prices were between $321.98 and $392.79, with an estimated average price of $356.37. The stock is now traded at around $335.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 9,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New England Research & Management, Inc. added to a holding in Avnet Inc by 62.83%. The purchase prices were between $36.11 and $41.79, with an estimated average price of $38.64. The stock is now traded at around $41.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 42,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New England Research & Management, Inc. added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 70.82%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $106.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 13,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New England Research & Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

New England Research & Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $57.54 and $67.49, with an estimated average price of $62.65.

New England Research & Management, Inc. sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54.

New England Research & Management, Inc. sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $343.73 and $431.53, with an estimated average price of $393.84.

New England Research & Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39.

New England Research & Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.

New England Research & Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 58.37%. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.8%. New England Research & Management, Inc. still held 19,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New England Research & Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Boeing Co by 71.04%. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $213.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. New England Research & Management, Inc. still held 2,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New England Research & Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 58.29%. The sale prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $691.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. New England Research & Management, Inc. still held 1,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New England Research & Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 47.16%. The sale prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $84.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. New England Research & Management, Inc. still held 15,661 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New England Research & Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in FedEx Corp by 51.13%. The sale prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $262.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. New England Research & Management, Inc. still held 2,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New England Research & Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Illumina Inc by 69.73%. The sale prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94. The stock is now traded at around $367.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. New England Research & Management, Inc. still held 666 shares as of 2021-12-31.