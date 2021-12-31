Stonebridge Capital Management Inc Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Dollar Tree Inc, CME Group Inc, Sells , Zoetis Inc, Philip Morris International Inc

- New Purchases: CP, DLTR, CME,
- Added Positions: QCOM, MU, UNP, TEF,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, CSCO, AAPL, JNJ, DIS, GD, GOOG, XRAY, KO, CAT, AJG, PEP, SBUX, INTU, GILD, ORCL, INTC, NVDA, NVS, ABT, AMD, IBM, NEE, K, KMB, CVX, BRK.B, AMGN, RACE, MMM, ABBV, WSM, SYY, AXP, BMY, MRK, MCD, GOOGL, RDS.B, MDLZ, TRT, EL, FB,
- Sold Out: KSU, ZTS, PM, NAT,
For the details of STONEBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stonebridge+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of STONEBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 144,526 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,691 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.92%
- Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 132,966 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%
- Intuit Inc (INTU) - 17,263 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 63,745 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45%
Stonebridge Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 39,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Stonebridge Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44. The stock is now traded at around $140.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CME Group Inc (CME)
Stonebridge Capital Management Inc initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67. The stock is now traded at around $226.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81.Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37.Sold Out: Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT)
Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Nordic American Tankers Ltd. The sale prices were between $1.66 and $2.78, with an estimated average price of $2.13.
Here is the complete portfolio of STONEBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. STONEBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. STONEBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. STONEBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that STONEBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying