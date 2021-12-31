Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Stonebridge Capital Management Inc Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Dollar Tree Inc, CME Group Inc, Sells , Zoetis Inc, Philip Morris International Inc

insider
Just now
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Stonebridge Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Dollar Tree Inc, CME Group Inc, sells , Zoetis Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sysco Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc owns 99 stocks with a total value of $275 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of STONEBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 144,526 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,691 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.92%
  3. Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 132,966 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%
  4. Intuit Inc (INTU) - 17,263 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
  5. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 63,745 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45%
New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 39,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44. The stock is now traded at around $140.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CME Group Inc (CME)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67. The stock is now traded at around $226.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81.

Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37.

Sold Out: Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Nordic American Tankers Ltd. The sale prices were between $1.66 and $2.78, with an estimated average price of $2.13.



