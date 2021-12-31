Stonebridge Capital Management Inc Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Dollar Tree Inc, CME Group Inc, Sells , Zoetis Inc, Philip Morris International Inc

New Purchases: CP, DLTR, CME,

CP, DLTR, CME, Added Positions: QCOM, MU, UNP, TEF,

QCOM, MU, UNP, TEF, Reduced Positions: MSFT, CSCO, AAPL, JNJ, DIS, GD, GOOG, XRAY, KO, CAT, AJG, PEP, SBUX, INTU, GILD, ORCL, INTC, NVDA, NVS, ABT, AMD, IBM, NEE, K, KMB, CVX, BRK.B, AMGN, RACE, MMM, ABBV, WSM, SYY, AXP, BMY, MRK, MCD, GOOGL, RDS.B, MDLZ, TRT, EL, FB,

MSFT, CSCO, AAPL, JNJ, DIS, GD, GOOG, XRAY, KO, CAT, AJG, PEP, SBUX, INTU, GILD, ORCL, INTC, NVDA, NVS, ABT, AMD, IBM, NEE, K, KMB, CVX, BRK.B, AMGN, RACE, MMM, ABBV, WSM, SYY, AXP, BMY, MRK, MCD, GOOGL, RDS.B, MDLZ, TRT, EL, FB, Sold Out: KSU, ZTS, PM, NAT,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Dollar Tree Inc, CME Group Inc, sells , Zoetis Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sysco Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc owns 99 stocks with a total value of $275 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 144,526 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,691 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.92% Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 132,966 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 17,263 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 63,745 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45%

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 39,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44. The stock is now traded at around $140.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67. The stock is now traded at around $226.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Nordic American Tankers Ltd. The sale prices were between $1.66 and $2.78, with an estimated average price of $2.13.