Genocea to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNCA), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation neoantigen immunotherapies, announced that senior leadership plans to present at the following conferences in January.
Conferences:
|Event:
|Longwood Healthcare Leaders Winter Webconference - Details
|Topic 1:
|Innovation in Cell Therapy
|Format:
|Panel
|Date:
|Thursday, January 6, 2022
|Time:
|1:30 PM ET
|Topic 2:
|Making a Big Impact With Limited Resources
|Format:
Date:
Time:
|Panel
Thursday, January 6, 2022
5:10 PM ET
Event:
LifeSci Partners 11th Annual Corporate Access Event - Details
|Topic 1:
|Innovative Approaches to Cell Therapy for Oncology
|Format:
|Panel
|Date:
|Friday, January 7, 2022
|Time:
|8:30 AM ET
|Topic 2:
|Cancer Vaccines: Promises, Promises … Has Their Day Come?
|Format:
Date:
Time:
|Panel
Friday, January 7, 2022
2:00 PM ET
|Event:
|H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference - Details
|Topic:
|Corporate Update
|Format:
|On demand presentation
|Date:
|Monday, January 10, 2022
|Time:
|7:00 AM ET
|Event:
|Advanced Therapies Week - Details
|Topic:
|Add It Up: 3 Things to Consider for Capacity Expansion
|Format:
|Panel
|Date:
|Wednesday, January 26, 2022
|Time:
|5:00 PM ET
About Genocea Biosciences, Inc.
Genocea’s mission is to identify the right tumor targets to develop life-changing immunotherapies for people suffering from cancer. Our proprietary ATLAS™ platform can comprehensively profile each patient’s T cell responses to potential targets, or antigens, on that patient’s tumor. ATLAS zeroes in on both antigens that activate anti-tumor T cell responses and inhibitory antigens, InhibigensTM, that drive pro-tumor immune responses. We have two ATLAS-enabled programs: GEN-009, our neoantigen vaccine for which we are conducting a Phase 1/2a clinical trial and GEN-011, our adoptive T cell therapy comprising neoantigen-targeted peripheral cells for which we are conducting a Phase 1/2a clinical trial. In addition to our two clinical programs, we are conducting research in several areas where we believe ATLAS could be a key tool in optimizing antigen selection for therapies across a number of diseases. To learn more, please visit https://www.genocea.com.
|Investor Contact:
|Media Contact:
|Dan Ferry
|Sarah O’Connell
|617-430-7576
|[email protected]
|[email protected]