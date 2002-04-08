Genocea to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. ( GNCA), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation neoantigen immunotherapies, announced that senior leadership plans to present at the following conferences in January.



Conferences:

Event: Longwood Healthcare Leaders Winter Webconference - Details Topic 1: Innovation in Cell Therapy Format: Panel Date: Thursday, January 6, 2022 Time: 1:30 PM ET Topic 2: Making a Big Impact With Limited Resources Format:

Date:

Time: Panel

Thursday, January 6, 2022

5:10 PM ET





Event:



LifeSci Partners 11th Annual Corporate Access Event - Details Topic 1: Innovative Approaches to Cell Therapy for Oncology Format: Panel Date: Friday, January 7, 2022 Time: 8:30 AM ET Topic 2: Cancer Vaccines: Promises, Promises … Has Their Day Come? Format:

Date:

Time: Panel

Friday, January 7, 2022

2:00 PM ET





Event: H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference - Details Topic: Corporate Update Format: On demand presentation Date: Monday, January 10, 2022 Time: 7:00 AM ET





Event: Advanced Therapies Week - Details Topic: Add It Up: 3 Things to Consider for Capacity Expansion Format: Panel Date: Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Time: 5:00 PM ET