OneWater Marine Inc. Helped Brighten Holidays for Local Kids in Need

Donated Over $200,000 and collected more than 6,800 Toys for Toys for Tots Charities

BUFORD, Ga., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) (“OneWater” or the “Company”) today announced that it donated more than $200,000 and collected over 6,800 toys for local Toys for Tots programs in 2021.



Toys were in short supply this year due in large part to the supply chain challenges and ongoing impacts from COVID. In addition to a monetary donation, OneWater Marine dealers hosted toy collection drives at various big box retailers, yacht clubs, special dealership events, employee holiday parties and online. Gifts and funds went directly to benefit local underprivileged youth.

“This was truly a group effort as the entire OneWater family came together to help brighten the holidays for local kids in need. It is an honor to work alongside our dedicated team members who exemplify OneWater’s values and commitment to our communities,” said Austin Singleton, Chief Executive Officer for OneWater.

About OneWater Marine Inc.

OneWater Marine Inc. is one of the largest and fastest-growing premium recreational boat retailers in the United States. OneWater operates 71 stores throughout 11 different states, eight of which are in the top twenty states for marine retail expenditures. OneWater offers a broad range of products and services and has diversified revenue streams, which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services such as boat storage.