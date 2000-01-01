Is a Value Investing Resurgence in the Cards?

Back in the days of Benjamin Graham, the father of value investing, liquidity was a lot harder to come by than it is today. The rise of liquidity and debt levels have been two of the main driving factors of the transformation of financial markets to what we see now, where true value stocks are hard to come by because most good companies have already been bid up to high valuations.

Of course, there are other reasons for the declining effectiveness of Graham’s deep-value style, such as the shrinking availability of information arbitrage as well as the growth in passive index funds. However, the trend between liquidity and stock prices is clear throughout the history of the stock market – more liquidity means higher stock prices, and vice versa.

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s easy monetary policies have played a key role in increasing the flow of liquidity to the stock market this past couple of years. Near-zero interest rates and bond buyback programs have greatly boosted stock prices, especially the mega-cap stocks in the S&P 500 and the ones with high levels of debt.

With the Fed cutting back its asset purchases and gearing up to raise interest rates again, the supply of available liquidity is set to decrease. Based on history, does that mean we are set to see a resurgence in value investing as money shifts to safer investments and those that are backed by physical assets rather than speculative ones?

The Keynesian investment cycle

The tendency of liquidity to dictate stock prices is what resulted in the seeming disconnect between economic reality and the stock market in 2020. An increase in the “speculative demand for money,” as John Maynard Keynes discussed nearly a century ago in his book “A Treatise on Money,” happens during a sharp economic downturn. This results in money being shifted from industrial to financial circulation.

In industrial circulation, money goes toward the production of goods, but in financial circulation, it is used for “the business of holding and exchanging existing titles to wealth” as the wealthy look for ways to grow their money that is not tied to the suffering production businesses.

After a sustained period of growth in the speculative demand for money, investments will eventually shift more to production as the recovery of the industrial landscape causes central banks to tighten monetary policy in order to prevent inflation, fraud, capital inefficiency and other consequences of sustained easy money.

From growth to value

When liquidity begins to decrease, stocks with higher valuations and greater volatility are typically the ones to suffer the biggest declines, as price drops are liable to spark panic-selling and portfolio rebalancing in favor of lower-risk strategies.

Most investors don’t go all cash just because of a broad selloff, though. Instead, investors will be looking for a safer place to park their cash while they wait for the market to enter bull territory again. This is where value and income stocks come in.

Companies that are trading near or below their fair values while achieving steady growth rates can provide a source of returns even in an uncertain market, and since their volatility is low, the downside risk is also low, as long as you do your background research on the company and believe its prospects are good.

Income stocks can provide an extra safety net as well. Companies that have been paying safe and consistent yields for sustained periods of time, such as the Dividend Kings, Dividend Aristocrats and so on, can often even return your purchase price to you over a couple of decades or so (less than that, if you manage to find a rare growth stock paying a good dividend).

A look at liquidity flows in context

Some investors may have been lulled into a false sense of security by the stock market’s record bull run over the past couple of years. In order to help shatter this illusion, we need to take a look at two of the main contributors to this rapidly rising liquidity: namely, the speculative demand for money and the support of the Federal Reserve.

When industry isn’t growing, investors look to make their money from more speculative sources such as growth stocks. To make things even more confusing, the line between “industrial” stocks and “growth” stocks has become increasingly blurry due to the value of things like technology and intellectual property. It’s hard to determine whether or not a stock is overvalued when most of its value comes from intangible assets that are both hard to measure and could disappear fast if a competitor developed something better.

A prime example of the rise in the speculative demand for money is special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs. These investment vehicles, which have no intrinsic value or revenues of their own, raise money from investors with the goal of taking a real business public. The problem here is that the managers of SPACs have every incentive to get a deal done no matter the price, so they typically end up over-paying and over-hyping the acquired business, only for the stock to fall flat once the acquisition is complete. The rise in popularity of SPACs has really just been enterprising money managers taking advantage of the dramatic increase in the speculative demand for money, as well as the seeming lack of safe growth investments elsewhere in the market.

We really can’t forget the Fed’s contribution to the recent rise in stock prices, though. In fact, GuruFocus has even added the total assets of the Fed to the Buffett Indicator, a popular measure of a country’s stock market valuation that compares the market cap of its companies to its GDP, to help explain the sustained increase in valuations.

In terms of which stocks have benefitted the most from the Fed’s easy money policies, these fall broadly into two categories: high-debt stocks and large-cap stocks. There is quite a bit of overlap here, and the stocks of high-debt companies on the S&P 500 have been getting break after break due to the Fed’s bond-buying program as well as the ability to pay off higher-interest debt with lower-interest debt.

As of the time of writing, the total assets of the Fed stand around the $8.8 trillion mark, while U.S. GDP is around $23.2 trillion and the Wilshire total market cap for the country is $47.5 trillion.

Conclusion

If the Fed continues reducing its liquidity contributions to the stock market via asset purchases and raises interest rates, we could see a substantial decline in overvalued stocks and a resurgence in the popularity of value and income styles of investing.

This is a normal function of the stock market that is often forgotten about during bull markets, but it is still worth paying attention to since easy money policies cannot continue forever unless we want to face consequences like hyperinflation and rising numbers of “zombie” companies that will never make money.