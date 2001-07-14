Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
UMC Reports Sales for December 2021

2 minutes ago
United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of December 2021.

Revenues for December 2021

Period

2021

2020

Y/Y Change

Y/Y (%)

December

20,279,580

15,287,969

+4,991,611

+32.65%

Jan.-Dec.

213,011,018

176,820,914

+36,190,104

+20.47%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.umc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105006073/en/

