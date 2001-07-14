KRISPY KREME® Introduces First-Ever Chocolate Glazed Minis

Krispy Kreme is giving fans a little indulgence packed with big chocolate flavor to help them conquer their cravings this new year: four all-new mini doughnuts glazed in chocolate for the first time.

Beginning Jan. 7 and available for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S., Krispy Kreme fans can enjoy Chocolate Glazed mini doughnuts packed with a unique blend of chocolate “flavor on flavor on flavor.” Chocolate being a top “crave flavor” during New Year’s resolutions, these all-new doughnuts arrive just in time to help fans stay on track:

Mini Chocolate Glazed Cake Batter Doughnut : A mini Chocolate Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing, topped with rainbow confetti and finished with a delicious dollop of cake batter KREME™.

: A mini Chocolate Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing, topped with rainbow confetti and finished with a delicious dollop of cake batter KREME™. Mini Chocolate Glazed Cookies & KREME™ Doughnut : A mini Chocolate Glazed doughnut topped with Cookies & KREME™ filling and sprinkled with cookie crumbles.

: A mini Chocolate Glazed doughnut topped with Cookies & KREME™ filling and sprinkled with cookie crumbles. Mini Chocolate Glazed Peanut Butter Doughnut : A mini Chocolate Glazed doughnut drizzled with peanut butter sauce and topped with a dollop of peanut butter KREME™.

: A mini Chocolate Glazed doughnut drizzled with peanut butter sauce and topped with a dollop of peanut butter KREME™. Mini Chocolate Glazed Doughnut: Our iconic doughnut made mini and covered in chocolate glaze.

“A small, occasional treat may help you stick to those New Year’s resolutions. So, we packed a ton of flavor into our new Chocolate Glazed minis to make sure your treat is not just worth it but is next-level awesome,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme.

Krispy Kreme will make Fridays in January even more flavorful with new offers on “Flavor Fridays,” when guests can purchase a box of four mini doughnuts for $4 on Jan. 14 and purchase a box of 16 Chocolate Glazed minis or Original Glazed® minis for $7.99 on Jan. 21 and 28.

