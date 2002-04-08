T-Mobile and Crown Castle Expand Strategic Relationship With Long-Term Tower and Small Cell Agreement

BELLEVUE, Wash. and HOUSTON, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T-Mobile US, Inc. ( TMUS) and Crown Castle International Corp. (: CCI) announced today that the companies have signed a new 12-year agreement to support the continued build-out of T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network with increased access to Crown Castle's towers and small cell locations. The agreement enables the Un-carrier to further expand and deepen the reach of its industry-leading 5G network to serve consumers across the U.S. while also realizing financial synergies following its merger. The agreement also helps Crown Castle generate long-term tower and small cell revenue growth.



“T-Mobile’s expanded alliance with long-term partner Crown Castle will fuel acceleration of our nationwide network build and provide synergies that we can further invest into that build – all in support of our Un-carrier mission to truly deliver 5G FOR ALL,” said Neville Ray, president of Technology at T-Mobile. “This agreement is another integral piece of T-Mobile’s ongoing efforts to rapidly expand what is already America’s largest 5G network. We won’t stop focusing on reaching even more customers and delivering fast 5G speeds to more people – every day and into the future.”

“We're excited to build on our long-standing strategic relationship with T-Mobile as we work closely with them to continue to deploy their next-generation 5G network,” stated Jay Brown, Crown Castle's chief executive officer. “T-Mobile and Crown Castle are ideal partners for this next phase as wireless network architecture continues to densify. We believe T-Mobile's significant long-term commitment to utilize our comprehensive infrastructure consisting of towers, small cells and fiber will enable our collective teams to quickly meet future network demands.”

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G with the country’s largest, fastest, and most reliable 5G network, including nationwide Ultra Capacity 5G that delivers blazing-fast speeds to more people than any other provider. For more information on T-Mobile’s network, visit T-Mobile.com/coverage.

