Consensus Cloud Solutions to Participate in CJS 22nd Annual "New Ideas for the New Year" Investor Conference

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) today announced its participation in the CJS 22nd Annual “New Ideas for the New Year” Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 12th.

Details of the conference are as follows:

Location: Virtual

Wednesday, January 12, 2022, from 3:05 p.m. – 3:40 p.m. ET

Webcast Link:
https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fcjs4%2Fconse%2F1730400

About Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCSI) is a leading provider of secure data-transmission services with a scalable Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) platform. Consensus offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal, jSign and has Consensus Clarity and Harmony in development. For more information about Consensus, visit www.consensus.com.

