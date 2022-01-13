Cresco Labs Announces Conference Participation for January 2022

%3Cb%3ECresco+Labs%3C%2Fb%3E (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco Labs” or “the Company”), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced its executive team will participate in the following conferences in January 2022:

ATB 10th Annual Institutional Investor Conference, January 13, 2022:

Chief Commercial Officer, Greg Butler will participate in a panel discussion and management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

Details on the panel are shown below:

Title: Brand Building and Leadership: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly

Date: Thursday, January 13, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Webcast Link: https%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2F3pY9tLv

24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference, January 14, 2022:

Management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

About Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods (“CPG”) approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, High Supply, Mindy's Edibles, Good News, Remedi, Wonder Wellness Co. and FloraCal Farms. Sunnyside, Cresco Labs’ national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry’s largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com.

Facebook: Cresco+Labs+%0A

Instagram: Cresco+Labs+%0A

Twitter: Cresco+Labs

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220106005179/en/