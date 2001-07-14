NASCAR Revs Up its Fan Experience with Qualtrics

Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced that NASCAR, the top auto racing organization in the United States, will+leverage Qualtrics to bring the world of racing closer to its fans. Armed with real-time feedback, NASCAR will be able to make smart decisions and create more personalized experiences for fans, whether they’re in the stands on race day, watching at home or on a mobile device.

Personalizing the fan experience

The pandemic brought live sporting events to a halt, leaving organizations like NASCAR to create new—and often digital— ways to deliver the same energy and excitement of a live venue. Now, as people return to in-person events, those organizations are looking for ways to adapt to fans’ changing expectations, needs and preferences.

NASCAR has curated a community of superfans, known as the Official NASCAR Fan Council, to better understand how avid fans feel about every aspect of the NASCAR experience — from the products featured on the racetrack, to the drivers in the cars, to the race broadcast on television. With Qualtrics, NASCAR can see how these superfans’ experiences change over time (and why) so they can communicate and engage with them in a more personalized way.

NASCAR also asks all attendees about their experiences at each event and, with Qualtrics, will be able to focus on the experiences that keep fans coming back. For example, though attendees may not rank things like pre-race experiences or merchandising as the most important part of their experience at an event, that carnival-like atmosphere is often what draws people back.

Qualtrics also gives NASCAR the ability to act+on+feedback+from+fans in real time. If a fan reports a good or bad experience, representatives are flagged as the feedback comes in and can take immediate action to either improve the experience or turn an already memorable experience into an unforgettable one.

"Listening to NASCAR fans is at the very core of our efforts to drive engagement and grow the sport,” said Brooks Deaton, NASCAR Managing Director, Research and Insights. “Our commitment to leveraging data and insights to enhance the NASCAR experience requires that we fully understand the needs of the most passionate fan base in sports, and Qualtrics is integral in driving that conversation.”

“NASCAR is one of the top spectator sports in the U.S., and the organization knows how to deliver an amazing fan experience — whether supporters are watching at the track, at home or on the go,” said Qualtrics Head of Sports Industry Scott Ahlstrom. “With Qualtrics, NASCAR will be able to gain a deeper understanding of how its fans’ experiences are changing over time, what the organization can do to personalize those experiences, and how it can act on feedback in real time to create the fan experience of the future.”

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business—customer, employee, product and brand. Over 13,500 organizations around the world use Qualtrics to listen, understand and take action on experience data (X-data™)—the beliefs, emotions and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour), one local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series) and three international series (NASCAR Pinty’s Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

