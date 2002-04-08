Qorvo® Simplifies Wi-Fi 6E System Design with the First Single FEM to Support 5.1 to 7.1 GHz Bands

GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qorvo® ( QRVO), a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, today introduced the first wideband Wi-Fi front-end module (FEM) covering the 5.1 GHz to 7.1 GHz bands for customer premises equipment (CPE). Qorvo’s new wideband QPF4730 can provide full-frequency support for both Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E enterprise solutions.



In previous generations of Wi-Fi routers, each radio is fixed to a specific frequency, due to the narrowband nature of available solutions. To enable broadband operation, manufacturers must currently place a 5 GHz front-end module, a 6 GHz front-end module and switch components. The QPF4730 flexibly delivers full high-band support while reducing the board space required in Wi-Fi 6E upgrades. This improves overall system performance, capacity and flexibility.

Tony Testa, Qorvo director of Technical Marketing, said, “Qorvo’s newest FEM is optimized to operate over 5 GHz, 6 GHz or both, to maximize system capacity and throughput, which is not possible in existing CPE designs. Qorvo’s QPF4730 is the first in a family of new products that will address operational and architectural flexibility for Wi-Fi 6E channels and will include solutions for home gateways, routers and mesh systems.”

The QPF4730 enhances efficiency in Wi-Fi 6/Wi-Fi 6E architectures and is optimized for Power over Ethernet (PoE), improving Quality of Service (QoS), range and throughput. This solution maximizes user capacity and leverages the full available spectrum. It also enables manufacturers to design smaller form factors than current gateways to meet user expectations for more compact, sleek and efficient designs. With its expanded spectrum, Wi-Fi 6E provides higher throughput while servicing more client connections in home, campus and enterprise settings.

For more information about Qorvo’s solutions, announcements and meeting inquiries, visit our Qorvo CES 2022 landing page.

Qorvo's Wireless Connectivity business is a leading developer of wireless semiconductor system solutions for connected devices that support Wi-Fi, and IoT low-power Zigbee, Thread, Bluetooth® Low Energy and UWB. To learn more about Qorvo solutions that enable faster connections for Wi-Fi 6E and beyond, visit the company's online Wi-Fi Innovation Resource Center.

About Qorvo

Qorvo ( QRVO) makes a better world possible by providing innovative Radio Frequency (RF) solutions at the center of connectivity. We combine product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve our customers' most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including advanced wireless devices, wired and wireless networks and defense radar and communications. We also leverage unique competitive strengths to advance 5G networks, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and other emerging applications that expand the global framework interconnecting people, places and things. Visit www.qorvo.com to learn how Qorvo connects the world.

