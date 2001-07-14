MSCI Schedules Earnings Call to Review Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced today it will release its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 on Thursday, January 27, 2022, before the market opens. A copy of the earnings release, as well as an earnings presentation and a quarterly update, will be made available on MSCI's Investor Relations website.

MSCI's senior management will review the fourth quarter and full year 2021 results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. To listen to the live event via webcast, visit the events and presentations section of MSCI's Investor Relations website, https%3A%2F%2Fir.msci.com%2Fevents-and-presentations, or via telephone, dial 1-877-376-9931 conference ID: 3990859 within the United States. International callers may dial 1-720-405-2251 conference ID: 3990859. The teleconference will also be webcast with an accompanying slide presentation which can be accessed through MSCI's Investor Relations website.

An archived replay of the webcast also will be available shortly after the live event on MSCI's Investor Relations website, https%3A%2F%2Fir.msci.com%2Fevents-and-presentations.

About MSCI Inc.

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 50 years of expertise in research, data and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leading, research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process.

To learn more, please visit www.msci.com. MSCI#IR

