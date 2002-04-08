Arteris® IP Added to Russell 2000® Index

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris IP ( AIP), a leading provider of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect and other intellectual property (IP) technology that manages the on-chip communications in digital system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor devices, today announced that the company was added to the Russell 2000® Index effective after the U.S. market opened on December 20, 2021. Membership in the Russell 2000 Index, which remains in place until the next reconstitution, is based on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000® Index. The stock has been automatically added to the appropriate growth and value indexes.



“The addition of Arteris IP to the Russell 2000 Index builds on the momentum of our successful IPO in October,” said said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris IP. “Arteris IP’s inclusion in the Russell indexes marks another step forward that will continue expanding our reach broadly within the investment community.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 2000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, see the list of December 20, 2021 IPO additions to the Russell 2000 Index or go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Arteris IP

Arteris IP ( AIP) provides system-on-chip (SoC) system IP consisting of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and IP deployment technology to accelerate system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor development and integration for a wide range of applications from AI to automobiles, mobile phones, IoT, cameras, SSD controllers, and servers for customers such as Bosch, Baidu, Mobileye, Samsung, Toshiba and NXP. Arteris IP products include the Ncore® cache coherent and FlexNoC® non-coherent interconnect IP, the CodaCache® standalone last level cache, and optional Resilience Package (ISO 26262 functional safety), FlexNoC AI Package, and PIANO® automated timing closure capabilities. Our IP deployment products provide intelligent automation that accelerates the development and increases the quality of SoC hardware designs and their associated software and firmware, verification and simulation platforms, and specifications and customer documentation. Customer results obtained by using Arteris IP products include lower power, higher performance, more efficient design reuse and faster SoC development, leading to lower development and production costs. For more information, visit www.arteris.com or find us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/arteris.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $17.9 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.

Investor Contacts:

Arteris IP

Nick Hawkins

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

Sapphire Investor Relations

Erica Mannion and Michael Funari

+1 617 542 6180

[email protected]

Media Contacts:

Arteris IP

Kurt Shuler

Vice President, Marketing

+1 408 470 7300

[email protected]

The Edge Marketing

Michele Kinman

+1 408 218 8815

[email protected]

Arteris, FlexNoC, Ncore, CodaCache, PIANO, Arteris IP and the Arteris IP logo are registered trademarks of Arteris, Inc. Arteris Harmony and Arteris Harmony Trace are trademarks of Arteris, Inc. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners.