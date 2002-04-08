Stitch Fix Announces Share Repurchase Authorization of $150 Million

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stitch Fix, Inc. ( SFIX, Financial), the leading online personal styling service, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program where Stitch Fix may purchase up to $150 million of its Class A common stock.



“This share repurchase program reflects the confidence we have in our strategy, unique value proposition and the growth potential ahead for Stitch Fix, which we believe is not reflected in the current market valuation,” said Elizabeth Spaulding, CEO of Stitch Fix. “As a company, we are committed to creating long-term, sustainable value for our shareholders and our employees, and believe a share repurchase program, in addition to the disciplined investments we are making, will allow us to unlock the long term opportunity we see ahead. We remain relentlessly focused on continuing to build and improve on our unique client experience in the months and years to come as we continue on our journey to become the global destination for personalized shopping, styling and inspiration.”

Under the repurchase program, Stitch Fix may purchase shares of its Class A common stock on a discretionary basis from time to time through open market repurchases, privately negotiated transactions, or other means, including through Rule 10b5-1 trading plans. The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will be determined by management depending on a variety of factors, including stock price, trading volume, market conditions and other general business considerations. The repurchase program has no expiration date and may be modified, suspended, or terminated at any time.

Repurchases under this program will be funded from the company’s existing cash and cash equivalents or future cash flow. As of October 30, 2021, Stitch Fix had $400.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. The Company had 83,193,536 shares of Class A common stock and 25,601,420 shares of Class B common stock outstanding as of October 30, 2021.

About Stitch Fix, Inc.

Stitch Fix is the world's leading online personalized shopping experience. Our unique business model combines the human touch of expert Stylists with the precision of advanced data science. Since our founding in 2011, we’ve served as a trusted style partner to millions of people, helping adults and kids get dressed every day feeling like their best selves. The Stitch Fix team is building a transformative and inclusive ecommerce model, an ecosystem of shopping experiences based on convenience and guided discovery that makes it radically simple and delightful for customers to discover and buy what they love. For more, visit https://www.stitchfix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

