Dr. Eleanor Fish, Advisory Board Member, Awarded Order of Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETR / BETRF / FRA: NPAU), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, is extremely pleased to share that Dr. Eleanor Fish, BetterLife’s Advisory Board Member, has been appointed to the Order of Canada on December 29, 2021. The Order of Canada is how Canada honours people who make extraordinary contributions to the nation. Dr. Fish was bestowed this order for her contributions to immunology, including her groundbreaking studies on the use of interferon-alpha in the treatment of disease.



Dr. Fish commented, “I am humbled by this honour that should be shared with my many colleagues who I have worked alongside over the years and delighted that BetterLife and Altum’s management team shares my interest in interferon. I look forward to a positive outcome with our trial in Chile, evaluating the therapeutic effectiveness of inhaled interferon-alpha2b against COVID-19.”

“On behalf of our entire team at BetterLife and Altum, we want to congratulate Dr. Fish for receiving this distinguished honor. We are very privileged to have Dr. Fish as one of the Principal Investigators of Altum’s Phase 2 study currently underway at Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile. Her expertise and support to develop our interferon-alpha2b program, AP-003, will be essential as we move forward through our clinical trials in 2022,” said BetterLife’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ahmad Doroudian.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company primarily focused on developing and commercializing two compounds, BETR-001(Formerly TD-0148A) and BETR-002(Formerly TD-010), to treat neuro-psychiatric and neurological disorders.

BetterLife’s wholly owned subsidiary, Altum Pharmaceuticals, owns drug candidates for the treatment of viral infections such as COVID-19 and is in the process of seeking strategic alternatives for further development.

For further information, please visit BetterLife Pharma.

Contact Information

David Melles, Investor Relations Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-778-887-1928

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

No securities exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to product development, licensing, commercialization and regulatory compliance issues and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate,” “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.