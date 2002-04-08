Blue Rhino Home Delivery Enters Long Island Market

Overland Park, Kan., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grilling just got easier on Long Island. Blue Rhino announced today that its convenient home delivery service has expanded to the Long Island, New York, market, allowing propane grilling enthusiasts to have a fresh, clean, inspected, and ready-to-grill Blue Rhino tank delivered to their doorstep within 48 hours of purchase.

“Blue Rhino is thrilled to offer home delivery to Long Island residents,” said Tamria Zertuche, Chief Operating Officer of Ferrellgas, Blue Rhino’s parent company. “There’s nothing quite like spending time around your grill with loved ones, and Blue Rhino home delivery makes it easy and convenient to focus on just that. Our service is also perfect for restaurants and other businesses that need fresh tanks delivered.”

Long Island residents can check the availability of Blue Rhino home delivery in their area by visiting BlueRhino.com. Users can choose to exchange their empty tank or receive a fresh tank without exchanging. Then, after indicating the type of residence/business and providing instructions on where to leave the new tank, users will experience an easy-to-use payment system. An approximate 48-hour turnaround can be expected – deliveries are not made on Sundays or major holidays – and consumers are not required to be present at the time of delivery. No contracts or subscriptions are required.

Ferrellgas has placed a focus on the Long Island market in recent years, purchasing two area independent propane companies – StarLite Propane (Bay Shore) and Proflame (East Moriches) – in August and July of 2021, respectively. These acquisitions followed Ferrellgas’ purchase of Van Duzer Gas (Southold) in October 2019.

With the expansion to Long Island, Blue Rhino’s home delivery service now operates in 13 U.S. cities. Other markets include – Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Oklahoma City, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota; Mobile, Alabama; Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; Springfield, Massachusetts; Tampa Bay, Florida; West Palm Beach, Florida; and Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at more than 60,000 retail stores nationwide and via home delivery in select markets. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2021. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.Ferrellgas.com.