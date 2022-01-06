DICK'S Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy Become the First-Ever Retail Partners of the Golf Digest 'Hot List'

PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy and Golf Digest announced today that golf's largest retailer, DICK'S and Golf Galaxy, will become the official and exclusive home of the Golf Digest Hot List – the preeminent source for reviews of new club and golf ball launches.

Golfers shopping at DICK'S and Golf Galaxy will be able to see, try, and get custom fit for the Hot List's gold and silver medal products by DICK'S and Golf Galaxy's Trusted Advisors and PGA/LPGA pros. Customers also can pick up this year's Hot List issue, available in stores January 25, 2022, which is published annually by Golf Digest, the most widely read golf publication and most visited golf web site in the world.

In addition, DICK'S and Golf Galaxy ScoreCard members will receive various benefits, including subscriptions to the Golf Digest Digital Edition, Golf Digest Schools or the Golf Digest print edition. Golf Galaxy and DICK'S stores also will sell Golf Digest magazine in store.

"The Hot List is golf's go-to guide for the season and we're proud to be the first retail destination for it," said Eric Smith, Vice President of Golf at DICK'S Sporting Goods. "This partnership between DICK'S, Golf Galaxy and Golf Digest is about bringing together the resources of industry leaders to help golfers at all levels find the best equipment, get custom fit, and improve their game."

"We formed this partnership with America's largest and most respected sports retailer to get closer to golfers," said Chris Reynolds, Senior Vice President & General Manager at Golf Digest. "The Hot List is the tool golfers trust in deciding the right equipment for them and DICK'S and Golf Galaxy are the destinations for finding that equipment, fittings and advice. Bringing the two together will help us learn about today's golf consumer, understand the golf equipment business, and grow the game. Our goal is always to help golfers play better and enjoy the game more."

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of October 30, 2021, the Company operated 734 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a combination of its dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and Public Lands specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming. DICK'S offers its products through a dynamic eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides athletes with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.

About Golf Digest

Golf Digest is the most widely read and visited golf publication in the world, in print and online, and the authority on how to play, what to play, and where to play. Golf Digest's aim is to enhance the enjoyment of all facets of the game – making its readers better players, smarter consumers and more discerning travelers, while also offering the kind of informative and provocative stories that fuel the unending conversation that is golf.

Visit www.golfdigest.com .

About Hot List

Golf Digest's Hot List is the most read annual equipment review among golfers, in print and online, and guides them on the new clubs that can improve their game. The upcoming edition will be the 19th annual Hot List and launches on 25th January 2022.

Last year's rankings were published in a first wholly dedicated Hot List edition – with equipment testing and reviews cover to cover – and through an online personalized experience where golfers can find the clubs that best suit their game and help them shoot lower scores.

The 2021 Golf Digest Hot List considered 270 entries within a strict criteria assessing performance; innovation; look, sound and feel; and demand, while drawing upon insights from scientists, retailers and players. The unbiased and uncensored reviews from Golf Digest's three Hot List judges provided a gold or silver standard to the 137 clubs that made the cut in 2021.

