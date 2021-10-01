Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Atlas Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares

2 minutes ago
PR Newswire

LONDON, Jan. 6, 2022

LONDON, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its common and preferred shares as follows:

Security

Ticker

Dividend per
Share

Period

Record Date

Payment Date

Common

ATCO

$0.125

October 1, 2021 –
December 31, 2021

January 20,
2022

January 31, 2022

Series D
Preferred

ATCO PD

$0.496875

October 1, 2021 –
December 31, 2021

January 28,
2022

January 31, 2022

Series H
Preferred

ATCO PH

$0.492188

October 1, 2021 –
December 31, 2021

January 28,
2022

January 31, 2022

Series I
Preferred

ATCO PI

$0.50

October 1, 2021 –
December 31, 2021

January 28,
2022

January 31, 2022

Series J
Preferred

N/A

$0.4375

October 1, 2021 –
December 31, 2021

January 28,
2022

January 31, 2022

This is the 66th consecutive common share dividend declared by Atlas and its predecessor, Seaspan Corporation.

About Atlas

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in class owner and operator with a focus on deploying capital to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas brings together an experienced asset management team with deep operational and capital allocation experience. We target long-term, risk adjusted returns across high quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. Our two portfolio companies, Seaspan Corporation and APR Energy Ltd., are unique, industry-leading operating platforms in the global maritime and energy spaces, respectively. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.

SOURCE Atlas Corp.

