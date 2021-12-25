EUROPEAN WAX CENTER RANKED BEST IN CATEGORY IN ENTREPRENEUR'S HIGHLY COMPETITIVE FRANCHISE 500®

PR Newswire

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) a leading personal care franchise brand offering expert wax services, was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises and ranked #1 in categoryin Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. The 43rd annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the 2022 Franchise 500® ranks European Wax Center as #48 overall and #1 in category for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

"The past year has been one of the most challenging for businesses in recent memory, which made putting together our 43rd annual Franchise 500 list more enlightening than ever," says Entrepreneur Editor in Chief Jason Feifer. "The companies named to this year's list showed us how being resilient, supportive, and nimble can help navigate extraordinary challenges and also underscore the grit and innovation that define entrepreneurship."

European Wax Center continued its long track record of sustained growth in 2021. In April, European Wax Center launched a comprehensive and clinically tested line of at-home pre- and post-wax products through guest inputs, qualitative and quantitative research, and insights from their expert estheticians. The company executed a well-received initial public offering in August. The momentum extended into the fall when European Wax Center continued to revolutionize the out-of-home waxing category with the launch of their new loyalty program, EWC Rewards, along with an improved European Wax Center guest mobile app.

"It's truly a great achievement to be recognized and ranked #48 in the 2022 Franchise 500and #1 in the category, especially knowing this year was Entrepreneur's most competitive Franchise 500 ever. We take pride in this recognition of the monumental measures we take to grow as a personal care franchise brand and ensure we continue to provide an exceptional guest experience," said David Berg, Chief Executive Officer of European Wax Center.

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 43-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

Over its 43 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. European Wax Center's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

To view European Wax Centerin the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500 . Results can also be seen in the January/February 2022 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 11th.

About European Wax Center, Inc.

European Wax Center, Inc. is a leading personal care franchise brand founded in 2004. The Company offers expert wax services from certified Wax Specialists, ensuring that every guest who walks through the door leaves feeling confident—in European Wax Center, Inc. and themselves. The Company provides guests with a first class, professional waxing experience by the most highly trained estheticians in the industry, within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. They're so confident everyone will love the experience, European Wax Center, Inc. offers a free complimentary wax to each new guest. The Company continues to revolutionize the waxing category with its innovative, signature Comfort Wax™. This proprietary blend is formulated with the highest quality ingredients to leave skin feeling smooth and make waxing an efficient and relatively painless experience. To help enhance and extend waxing services after leaving the center, European Wax Center, Inc. offers a complete collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body, and brow categories. European Wax Center, Inc. is a leading wax specialty personal care brand in the United States and, as of December 25, 2021, its network includes 853 centers nationwide. To learn more about European Wax Center and get your First Wax Free, visit waxcenter.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/european-wax-center-ranked-best-in-category-in-entrepreneurs-highly-competitive-franchise-500-301455208.html

SOURCE European Wax Center