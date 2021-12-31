Pensionfund Sabic Buys Costco Wholesale Corp, CSX Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, Sells Pfizer Inc, Intuit Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc

- New Purchases: COST, CSX, GILD, EMR, SRE, VRTX, AFL, TER, STX, FDS, NTAP, NI, NLY, SVC, ONL,
- Added Positions: O, PW, SBRA,
- Reduced Positions: AZO, LOW, ORLY, RHI, TSCO, HTA, IRT, CUZ, CSR, STAG, PEAK, PLYM,
- Sold Out: PFE, INTU, IDXX, EXPD, ICE, EL, ADI, PPG, VER, PNW, RPM, WU, COR, CXP,
For the details of Pensionfund Sabic's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pensionfund+sabic/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Pensionfund Sabic
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 132,280 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,890 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,700 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio.
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 30,500 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio.
- Prologis Inc (PLD) - 60,672 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio.
Pensionfund Sabic initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $549.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)
Pensionfund Sabic initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $37.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 78,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Pensionfund Sabic initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $72.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Pensionfund Sabic initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1. The stock is now traded at around $95.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sempra Energy (SRE)
Pensionfund Sabic initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $119.66 and $132.28, with an estimated average price of $126.77. The stock is now traded at around $135.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Pensionfund Sabic initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $221.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Realty Income Corp (O)
Pensionfund Sabic added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 81.51%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $71.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 69,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Power REIT (PW)
Pensionfund Sabic added to a holding in Power REIT by 245.90%. The purchase prices were between $47 and $70, with an estimated average price of $56.68. The stock is now traded at around $68.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Pensionfund Sabic sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81.Sold Out: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Pensionfund Sabic sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73.Sold Out: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)
Pensionfund Sabic sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $586.54 and $666.48, with an estimated average price of $627.99.Sold Out: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)
Pensionfund Sabic sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $114.29 and $135.62, with an estimated average price of $125.46.Sold Out: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Pensionfund Sabic sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79.Sold Out: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Pensionfund Sabic sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4.
