Pensionfund Sabic Buys Costco Wholesale Corp, CSX Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, Sells Pfizer Inc, Intuit Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc

Investment company Pensionfund Sabic (Current Portfolio) buys Costco Wholesale Corp, CSX Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, Emerson Electric Co, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Pfizer Inc, Intuit Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pensionfund Sabic. As of 2021Q4, Pensionfund Sabic owns 206 stocks with a total value of $534 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Pensionfund Sabic
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 132,280 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio.
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,890 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio.
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,700 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio.
  4. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 30,500 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio.
  5. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 60,672 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Pensionfund Sabic initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $549.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)

Pensionfund Sabic initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $37.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 78,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Pensionfund Sabic initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $72.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Pensionfund Sabic initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1. The stock is now traded at around $95.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sempra Energy (SRE)

Pensionfund Sabic initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $119.66 and $132.28, with an estimated average price of $126.77. The stock is now traded at around $135.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Pensionfund Sabic initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $221.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Realty Income Corp (O)

Pensionfund Sabic added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 81.51%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $71.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 69,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Power REIT (PW)

Pensionfund Sabic added to a holding in Power REIT by 245.90%. The purchase prices were between $47 and $70, with an estimated average price of $56.68. The stock is now traded at around $68.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Pensionfund Sabic sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81.

Sold Out: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Pensionfund Sabic sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73.

Sold Out: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

Pensionfund Sabic sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $586.54 and $666.48, with an estimated average price of $627.99.

Sold Out: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)

Pensionfund Sabic sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $114.29 and $135.62, with an estimated average price of $125.46.

Sold Out: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Pensionfund Sabic sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79.

Sold Out: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Pensionfund Sabic sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4.



