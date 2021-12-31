Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Buys Realty Income Corp, Broadcom Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells , CoreSite Realty Corp, Walmart Inc

New Purchases: AVGO, TMUS, GE, BKNG, ETN, JCI, SVC, STX, SGEN, HZNP, STE, VMW, ONL,

Heerlen, P7, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Realty Income Corp, Broadcom Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, General Electric Co, Booking Holdings Inc, sells , CoreSite Realty Corp, Walmart Inc, , Independence Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands. As of 2021Q4, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owns 458 stocks with a total value of $865 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 240,900 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 104,425 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 160,904 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,830 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.43% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 12,800 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.76%

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $643.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 5,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $115.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $99.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2413.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07. The stock is now traded at around $169.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $68.16 and $81.31, with an estimated average price of $75.83. The stock is now traded at around $79.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 292.94%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $71.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 103,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands sold out a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.05 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $19.16.

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced to a holding in Walmart Inc by 31.81%. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $143.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands still held 26,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced to a holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc by 20.37%. The sale prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $24.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands still held 86,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.