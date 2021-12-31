Tarbox Family Office, Inc. Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, Sells Alphabet Inc, AT&T Inc, Meta Platforms Inc

- New Purchases: BSV, ZNTL, AFIB, PRAX, CERE, FSR, BBAX, BBCA, BBEU, BBJP, IGMS, EAOA, MBB, SCHO, SLV, VCIT, VOX, XLP, XLV, XLY, AVXL, ATNI, BIO, CP, HFWA, INCY, TGTX, THS, UTL, WEX, ASML, AMPH, EPAM, RCKT, AQB, KRYS, FUV, BTAI, KOD, TCRR,
- Added Positions: IVV, IEMG, IEFA, IJH, IJR, O, ITOT, IUSB, VEA, VB, IXUS, IAGG, WST, CHTR, EVRG, YUM, ZBH, EBAY, UVE, FTNT, DEA, WCN, VRTX, VLO, UHT, UVV, UNH, RTX, UFCS, IR, XLI, XLF, SCZ, JPST, IJS, GOVT, BND, AOA, GNRC, SQ, ETSY, TRST, HLT, ENPH, APTV, NXPI, LUMN, FISV, NEE, XOM, EL, ETN, DXCM, CCI, STZ, CMCSA, SCHW, F, CFFN, CPB, CALM, CTRA, BSX, BIIB, AJG, ADI, AME, LNT, NFLX, TXN, SPG, SAFT, RMD, REGN, PXD, PEP, ODFL, ORLY, NSC, PLD, NVDA, MS, MGLN, LRCX, LTC, KMB, INTC, TT, HRL, FSP,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, GOOG, T, FB, JPM, GOOGL, EFA, VV, AMZN, HD, PFE, IWF, DIS, COST, MHK, MRK, ZTS, VIG, MDT, IBM, TSLA, ZS, SO, MRNA, WFC, FV, GLD, VGT, CVX, VTI, IWD, TMUS, MPC, USO, NLSN, VBK, JMST, WU, XEL, WDC, XRT, ROST, PSX, PJP, EMXC, IYW, IYG, IYC, ITB, IAT, IAI, CDAY, OGN, ESGU, EMB, BWA, CPRT, ED, COP, CL, CLX, CHD, CNP, BMY, EAT, XRAY, APA, AMGN, AIG, AXP, AEP, ALL, AMD, ATVI, MRO, UNP, TER, SYY, SIVB, LIN, PCAR, OKE, VTRS, MCHP, UNM, HOLX, HFC, GIS, FITB, EXPE, EIX, DLR, DVN,
- Sold Out: TREX, NAC, MYOV, EXEL, AWI, NKX, MUC, SCIF, ETX, PCI, BTT, JNK, XBI, GBDC, EHI, KBE, INDA, SANA, PFF, BHC, BWG, NMRK, PLUG, RCUS, EAD, SBLK, NLY, DBX, UBX, SESN, COGT, IQ, ADT, APRN, ATUS, CADE, CADE, REVG, FBT, PSI, GSKY, AVLR, BYND, BCEL, CMBM, IMVT, IEZ, SKIL, IEO, FDN, AMTI, CRSR, BCEI, RAVN, PCK, NEA, TXMD, YELL, XRX, WABC, GEO, STMP, PRGO, LXRX, KSU, IVC, FLS, CMO, AN, AZN, KPTI, PAVM, AFI, PFGC, BLCM, CALA, OGI, LNTH, CNCE, TWLO, CHMI, XLRN, PRTA, CSTE, ATNM, IOVA, ECHO,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 363,996 shares, 29.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 208,921 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 597,638 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.60%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 197,867 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.21%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 572,534 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.57%
Tarbox Family Office, Inc. initiated holding in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.21 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $35.32. The stock is now traded at around $32.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 36 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Treehouse Foods Inc (THS)
Tarbox Family Office, Inc. initiated holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.62 and $41.17, with an estimated average price of $38.65. The stock is now traded at around $42.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 18 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Tarbox Family Office, Inc. initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 8 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)
Tarbox Family Office, Inc. initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $587.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 9 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Krystal Biotech Inc (KRYS)
Tarbox Family Office, Inc. initiated holding in Krystal Biotech Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $65.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 17 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Tarbox Family Office, Inc. initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $203.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Tarbox Family Office, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 34.66%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $53.31, with an estimated average price of $52.9. The stock is now traded at around $52.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,231 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
Tarbox Family Office, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.00%. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81. The stock is now traded at around $70.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,477 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)
Tarbox Family Office, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 36.94%. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $54.55. The stock is now traded at around $54.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Tarbox Family Office, Inc. added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 24.56%. The purchase prices were between $183.1 and $238.9, with an estimated average price of $213.32. The stock is now traded at around $224.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 71 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: LTC Properties Inc (LTC)
Tarbox Family Office, Inc. added to a holding in LTC Properties Inc by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $31.36 and $34.85, with an estimated average price of $33.39. The stock is now traded at around $35.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 120 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Trustco Bank Corp N Y (TRST)
Tarbox Family Office, Inc. added to a holding in Trustco Bank Corp N Y by 59.68%. The purchase prices were between $32 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $33.25. The stock is now traded at around $34.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 99 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Trex Co Inc (TREX)
Tarbox Family Office, Inc. sold out a holding in Trex Co Inc. The sale prices were between $91.29 and $140.68, with an estimated average price of $120.72.Sold Out: Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC)
Tarbox Family Office, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $15.07 and $15.78, with an estimated average price of $15.43.Sold Out: Myovant Sciences Ltd (MYOV)
Tarbox Family Office, Inc. sold out a holding in Myovant Sciences Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $23.87, with an estimated average price of $19.02.Sold Out: Exelixis Inc (EXEL)
Tarbox Family Office, Inc. sold out a holding in Exelixis Inc. The sale prices were between $15.84 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $19.07.Sold Out: Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI)
Tarbox Family Office, Inc. sold out a holding in Armstrong World Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $95.21 and $117.51, with an estimated average price of $108.24.Sold Out: BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Inc (MUC)
Tarbox Family Office, Inc. sold out a holding in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $15.03 and $16.33, with an estimated average price of $15.68.Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Tarbox Family Office, Inc. reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 57.73%. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2753.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Tarbox Family Office, Inc. still held 511 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: AT&T Inc (T)
Tarbox Family Office, Inc. reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 97.07%. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $26.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Tarbox Family Office, Inc. still held 2,034 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Tarbox Family Office, Inc. reduced to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 62.23%. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $324.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Tarbox Family Office, Inc. still held 1,817 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Tarbox Family Office, Inc. reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 36.49%. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $163.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Tarbox Family Office, Inc. still held 7,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.
