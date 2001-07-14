Clearfield to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 11, 2022

Clearfield%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD), the specialist in fiber management for communication service providers, will be virtually presenting and holding one-on-one meetings at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 10-14, 2022.

Clearfield President and CEO Cheri Beranek is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 11, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. The presentation will be webcast and available for replay here.

For additional information or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with Clearfield management, please contact your Needham representative or Clearfield’s investor relations team at (949) 574-3860 or [email protected].

About Clearfield, Inc.

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection, and delivery products for communications networks. Our “fiber to anywhere” platform serves the unique requirements of leading incumbent local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers), and MSO/Cable TV companies, while also catering to the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center and military markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year. For more information, visit www.SeeClearfield.com.

