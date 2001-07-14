Q4 Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR), a leading capital markets communications platform, announces its participation in an upcoming investor event.

January 20th & 21st, 2022: 25th Annual CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference

Darrell Heaps, Chief Executive Officer, and Ryan Levenberg, Chief Financial Officer will host virtual investor meetings on January 20th and present information about the company on January 21st at 12:30pm EST. Following the event, a replay will be available on Q4’s Investor website at Investors.Q4inc.com.

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) is a leading capital markets communications platform that is transforming the way publicly traded companies, investors and investment banks make decisions to efficiently discover, communicate and engage with each other. The Q4 end-to-end technology platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through its IR website products, virtual events solutions, capital markets CRM, shareholder and market analytics tools. The firm is a trusted partner to more than 2,600 public companies globally including many of the most respected brands in the world. Q4 is based in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. Learn more at q4inc.com.

